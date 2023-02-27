JACKERY RESPONDS TO CURRENT DISASTERS BY ANNOUNCING A PARTNERSHIP WITH INTERNATIONAL RESCUE COMMITTEE

Jackery encourages businesses to support IRC

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader in providing portable power stations and solar panels, today announced a new partnership with the International Rescue Committee and is encouraging other businesses to consider supporting the organization.

This partnership comes at a time when humanitarian aid and support are in vital need around the world, including across Europe. Over 100 million people have now been forcibly displaced worldwide—including millions uprooted from their homes.

Helping vulnerable families and individuals has always been part of Jackery's DNA since its inception in California over a decade ago as it managed its Jackery Cares program. As Jackery expands into Europe, the natural progression was to partner with the IRC and this commitment was cemented with a cash donation and supplying much-needed solar power solutions.

Ricky Ma, Head of EMEA, Jackery said:

"Jackery Cares has always been at the heart of our business, and we are pleased to become official partners with the IRC. We have been looking for a charity to partner with as we currently expanding into Europe, and the IRC seemed the obvious solution.

"We have been devastated to see the current natural disasters and human suffering recently, and we are confident this can help IRC support those in desperate need around the globe."

Vice President, International Philanthropy and Partnerships, International Rescue Committee said:

"Commitments from partners across sectors are needed to match the scale of today's humanitarian needs. We are grateful that Jackery's support comes at a time when solar generators are desperately needed in communities affected by crisis and disaster."

Jackery is actively encouraging businesses and individuals to help IRC continue to provide the support that is desperately needed around the world. To learn more about the IRC, please visit: https://www.rescue.org/how-to-help

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a vision to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Having introduced solar generators to the great outdoors, Jackery fulfils the power needs of every nature-lover, inspiring them to explore further and seek more extraordinary experiences than before. Expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China, Jackery has sold over 2 million units globally since 2018, with its products consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon. The brand has so far received 40 prestigious international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, the Best of IFA Award and the CES Innovation Award. Also, Jackery is proud sponsors of the International Rescue Committee. Together, we are committed to making the world a better place.

About IRC

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) helps people whose lives have been shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover and rebuild. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC now works in over 40 crisis-affected countries as well as communities throughout Europe and the Americas. The IRC delivers lasting impact by providing health care, helping children learn, and empowering individuals and communities to become self-reliant, always with a focus on the unique needs of women and girls.

