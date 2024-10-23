FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move towards innovation and sustainability in portable energy solutions, Jackery, the leader in portable clean energy solutions, has introduced comprehensive enterprise standards for its solar generators. With enterprise standards that surpass existing industry norms, this initiative aims to elevate product quality and sets a precedent for technological advancement within the industry.

Jackery Sets New Industry Benchmark with Solar Generator Enterprise Standards

The Solar Generator Enterprise Standards by Jackery (the Jackery SG Enterprise Standards) encompass a comprehensive range of criteria to ensure the highest quality and performance of their products. At the core of these standards are the manufacturing quality requirements, which detail the necessary storage conditions, specifications for manufacturing equipment, foolproof verification processes, and validation of consumables. These meticulous guidelines ensure that every product meets the company's stringent quality benchmarks.

Regarding functionality and environmental adaptability, Jackery subjects its products to rigorous testing. Jackery solar generator products must undergo mechanical strength tests. This ensures that the solar generators are not only safe but also adaptable to various environmental conditions. Safety and environmental protection are paramount, with the solar generators adhering to all relevant national or regional safety certifications. Each product has the necessary certificates or test reports to verify compliance. Jackery was the first in the industry to receive the TÜV SÜD Reliable SG Mark certification.

Product cybersecurity is another critical aspect of Jackery's standards. The security of the solar generator app is thoroughly evaluated, with third-party authoritative testing reports bolstering its credibility and ensuring user data protection. Furthermore, Jackery is committed to green supply chain practices. The company actively seeks green factory certifications and works towards obtaining carbon footprint certifications for new products. By doing so, Jackery sets a benchmark for zero-carbon requirements throughout the supply chain, promoting sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

The implementation of these stringent standards ensures high-quality products that increase customer satisfaction. It encourages R&D teams within Jackery to explore new technologies that contribute toward sustainable business practices. Moreover, these efforts enhance market competitiveness by optimizing supply chain management through standardized quality systems.

With these advanced enterprise standards, Jackery shows a strong commitment to environmental responsibility while ensuring top-notch product performance in every area—from manufacturing to supply chain management. By setting an example both nationally and internationally, Jackery encourages other companies to join in and promote positive development across entire sectors worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://uk.jackery.com/pages/jackery-12th-anniversary

SOURCE Jackery Inc.