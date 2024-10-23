FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move towards innovation and sustainability in portable energy solutions, Jackery, the leader in portable clean energy solutions, has introduced comprehensive enterprise standards for its solar generators. With enterprise standards that surpass existing industry norms, this initiative not only aims to elevate product quality but also sets a precedent for technological advancement within the industry.

Jackery Sets New Industry Benchmark with Solar Generator Enterprise Standards

The Solar Generator Enterprise Standards by Jackery (the Jackery SG Enterprise Standards) are designed to uniformly regulate the company's operational activities concerning product quality, safety, and supply chain management. These standards cover technical requirements, production processes, and quality aspects of the products. Moreover, the standards align with regional and national requirements, guiding customers in selecting high-quality products and providing a framework for standardization.

The Jackery SG Enterprise Standards encompass a comprehensive range of criteria to ensure the highest quality and performance of their products. At the core of these standards are the manufacturing quality requirements, which detail the necessary storage conditions, specifications for manufacturing equipment, foolproof verification processes, and validation of consumables. These meticulous guidelines ensure that every product meets the company's stringent quality benchmarks. Jackery was the first in the industry to achieve IPC-A-610 Class 3 manufacturing quality requirements. Additionally, Jackery's products, including the Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus and Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2, have earned the highest 5-star certification from China Quality Certification Centre.

Regarding functionality and environmental adaptability, Jackery subjects its products to rigorous testing. Jackery solar generator products must undergo mechanical strength tests such as vibration, impact, and free fall, as well as safety tests such as overcharge protection, short circuit protection, and overload protection etc. This ensures that the solar generators are not only safe but also adaptable to various environmental conditions, providing users with dependable portable energy storage solutions. Safety and environmental protection are paramount, with the solar generators adhering to all relevant national or regional safety certifications. Each product has the necessary certificates or test reports to verify compliance. Jackery was the first in the industry to receive the TÜV SÜD Reliable SG Mark certification.

Product cybersecurity is another critical aspect of Jackery's standards. The security of the solar generator app is thoroughly evaluated, with third-party authoritative testing reports bolstering its credibility and ensuring user data protection. Furthermore, Jackery is committed to green supply chain practices. The company actively seeks green factory certifications and works towards obtaining carbon footprint certifications for new products. By doing so, Jackery sets a benchmark for zero-carbon requirements throughout the supply chain, promoting sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

The implementation of these stringent standards ensures high-quality products that increase customer satisfaction. It encourages R&D teams within Jackery to explore new technologies that contribute toward sustainable business practices. Moreover, these efforts enhance market competitiveness by optimizing supply chain management through standardized quality systems.

By setting ambitious benchmarks ahead of industry norms, Jackery has established itself as a leader in several key areas. The company meets privacy and security protection standards and complies with local voluntary regulations. It is a pioneer in securing carbon footprint certifications for portable energy storage and solar products. In addition to its commitment to a green supply chain and reducing carbon emissions, Jackery actively engages in international standardization discussions. This leadership role helps promote sustainable practices across industries worldwide.

With these advanced enterprise standards, Jackery shows a strong commitment to environmental responsibility while ensuring top-notch product performance in every area—from manufacturing to supply chain management. By setting an example both nationally and internationally, Jackery encourages other companies to join in and promote positive development across entire sectors worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://jackery.com/pages/jackery-12th-anniversary

