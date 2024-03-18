JOHANNESBURG, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader in innovative solar generators and green outdoor energy solutions, partnering with its South Africa distributor, Evolife, is proud to announce its participation in Solar & Storage Live, Africa's largest renewable energy exhibition. The event, known for highlighting technologies driving the transition to a greener, smarter, and more decentralized energy system, attracts over 20,000 professionals and hosts more than 350 exhibitors.

Jackery Showcases Cutting-Edge Solar Generators at Solar & Storage Live

As a key player in the renewable energy sector, Jackery is thrilled to showcase its latest products designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses alike. We are going to showcase Jackery Explorer 300 Plus, Solar Generator 1000 Pro 100W (Explorer 1000 Pro +100W*1) , and Solar Generator 2000 Pro 200W (Explorer 2000 Pro+ 200W*1).

"At Jackery, we are committed to empowering individuals and communities with reliable, sustainable energy solutions," said Tracy Wang, Head of Global Branding and PR at Jackery. "Solar & Storage Live provides an excellent platform for us to demonstrate the capabilities of our cutting-edge solar generators and connect with buyers, and partners from across Africa."

On the exhibition, we are launching a brand new product: Jackery Explorer 300 Plus. With its compact design and powerful performance, it provides a convenient solution for charging electronic devices and powering small appliances. Its foldable handle design and lightweight profile make it incredibly easy to carry, set up, and utilize. The Explorer 300 Plus incorporates Jackery's ChargeShield technology, ensuring that safety is never compromised.

The Solar Generator 1000 Pro and Solar Generator 2000 Pro represent Jackery's commitment to innovation and efficiency. They are all equipped with intelligent Battery Management Systems (BMS) providing 12 forms of protection to cover all kinds of unexpected scenarios including over-current, short current, over-discharge, overcharge, and more. This adds extra safety for users.

Jackery invites attendees to visit its booth C126 at Solar & Storage Live to learn more about its products and explore partnership opportunities.

About Jackery:

Jackery, the world's leading innovative solar generator and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018 and has been recognized by 200+ authorized media and organizations worldwide.

