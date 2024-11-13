BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, Jackery, a global leader in innovative solar generators and green outdoor energy solutions, was invited to participate in a side event of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Jackery Showcases Sustainable Energy Initiatives at COP29 Event, Underscoring Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

The event brings together governments, businesses, and experts from around the world to discuss diverse solutions for carbon reduction, energy transition, and technological innovation, aiming to provide practical pathways to address climate challenges. During the event, Tracy Wang, the Head of Global Branding PR from Jackery, highlighted its latest advancements in sustainable energy and environmental preservation, reflecting its commitment to eco-friendly innovation and supporting global green initiatives.

At COP29, Jackery introduced a new approach that integrates green energy with ecological conservation, emphasizing the need to integrate ecological care into green technology for dual benefits. By fostering cross-sector collaboration and leveraging technology, Jackery backs various ecological projects, offering a green solution with both promotional and practical value to accelerate global "carbon neutrality." Tracy Wang highlighted the company's commitment to sustainability, particularly in packaging, to minimize waste and emissions. In September 2023, Jackery launched patented eco-friendly packaging for its Jackery Plus series. Utilizing smart, digitalized factories, Jackery has enhanced production efficiency and resource utilization, establishing an eco-friendly manufacturing model.

To date,nearly five million units have been sold worldwide, and the solar panels sold by the first half of 2024 have saved approximately 760 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and helped avoid an estimated 758,000 tons of carbon emissions globally, marking a substantial step toward reducing the global carbon footprint and expanding the use of green energy solutions.

"We understand that driving green transformation is not only an opportunity for business growth but also an undeniable responsibility," Tracy added.

Jackery's commitment to sustainability goes beyond consumer products, extending its support to crucial environmental conservation efforts. Its recent key initiative involves supplying its solar generators to guardians of ecologically sensitive regions. This includes supporting conservation efforts in the Hoh Xil Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site in a remote part of the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau in China. Hoh Xil, often considered one of the last pristine landscapes on Earth, is home to unique and fragile ecosystems that face threats from climate change and human activities. The power generated from Jackery's solar generator products supplies electricity to mobile shelters in the reserve, providing essential lighting, heating, and power for various equipment without relying on traditional fuel sources. Additionally, Jackery has partnered with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to protect endangered wildlife through innovative green energy technology.

Jackery's relentless efforts in promoting green energy have solidified its position as a leader in sustainable technology. The brand's vision to bring green energy to all is a promise for the future. Jackery is committed to spreading clean, renewable energy to every corner of the world through innovation and a sense of responsibility. This vision reflects a deep concern for the environment and a steadfast commitment to human well-being. By providing sustainable energy solutions, Jackery aims to inspire more companies and individuals to join the green revolution, collectively creating a healthier and more harmonious planet.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative solar generator and green off-grid energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to Bring Green Energy to All. Jackery launched its first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed its first portable solar panels in 2018. With nearly five million units sold globally since 2018, Jackery has fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale and maintained long-term cooperation with global public welfare organizations such as WWF and NFF, contributing its strength and value to boost global sustainable development and other public welfare.

