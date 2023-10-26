Jackery Solar Mars Bot Wins the Prestigious TIME Best Inventions of 2023 Award

Jackery Inc.

26 Oct, 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with an incredible milestone - the award-winning Jackery Solar Mars Bot. This groundbreaking innovation has been recognized with the highly esteemed TIME Best Inventions of 2023 award (time.com/best-inventions-2023) in the "Green Energy" category, marking a remarkable achievement for the company as it continues to lead the way in sustainable energy solutions.

Jackery Solar Mars Bot Wins the Prestigious TIME Best Inventions of 2023 Award
Jackery Solar Mars Bot Wins the Prestigious TIME Best Inventions of 2023 Award

In a world grappling with an escalating energy crisis and growing environmental concerns, the development of sustainable and efficient energy solutions is imperative. Jackery has consistently demonstrated its commitment to addressing these challenges. Their latest innovation, the Jackery Solar Mars Bot, is a testament to the company's dedication to creating environmentally responsible products.

The TIME award, described by the magazine as "200 innovations changing how we live", celebrates innovations that address pressing challenges with ingenuity and creativity. These innovations span various domains, including technology, beauty, healthcare, food, home, and entertainment.

The Jackery Solar Mars Bot is a game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts who need access to reliable power. This intelligent service robot can autonomously navigate outdoor environments, tracking bright light for photovoltaic power generation or recharging at designated charging piles, providing worry-free power for camping, RVing, off-grid living, and emergency situations. By harnessing the power of the sun, the Jackery Solar Mars Bot offers a sustainable and eco-friendly solution to the rising energy demands and dwindling fossil fuel resources, while also ensuring a seamless and enjoyable outdoor experience.

From courtyard parties and camping excursions to RV adventures, outdoor off-grid scenes have long suffered from a lack of access to stable power supplies. The Jackery Solar Mars Bot is a game-changer for these scenarios. This intelligent service robot can autonomously navigate outdoor environments, tracking bright light for photovoltaic power generation or recharging at designated charging piles. This means that wherever you go, you can rely on the Solar Mars Bot to provide worry-free power, ensuring your outdoor activities are not disrupted by power shortages.

The recognition of the TIME Best Inventions Award 2023 for the Jackery Solar Mars Bot marks a substantial milestone and highlights the company's accomplishments in the field of renewable energy. Jackery will persist in nurturing advancements in the realm of eco-friendly outdoor energy solutions.

Jackery Solar Mars Bot gana el prestigioso premio TIME a los mejores inventos de 2023

Jackery Solar Mars Bot gana el prestigioso premio TIME a los mejores inventos de 2023

Jackery, líder mundial en soluciones innovadoras de energía portátil y energía verde para exteriores, celebra su 11º aniversario con un hito...
