Jackery Unveils the Explorer 1000 and Announces the Explorer 300 at CES 2020

The Jackery Explorer 1000 and 300 provide reliable power for mainstream electronics, small appliances and more. They're perfect for a variety of activities including outdoor recreation, camping, and emergency preparedness.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 :

Most powerful Jackery portable power station (equipped with MPPT) available

1000Wh battery capacity charges and re-charges devices, with 1000W rated power and 2000W surge power

3 AC output ports, 2 USB-C output ports, 2 USB-A output ports, 1 x car output port

Recharges three ways: AC Wall Outlet, 12V car outlet or solar panels

Weighs 22 lbs

Can be used to power small to medium devices such as juicers, ice makers, or toasters

2-Year Jackery Warranty

The Jackery Explorer 300:

Lithium Portable Power Station

293Wh battery capacity charges and re-charges devices (equipped with MPPT), with 300W rated power and 600W surge power

2 AC output ports, 1 USB-C output port (with XXW Power Delivery), 2 USB-A output ports, 1 x car output port

Recharges three ways: AC Wall Outlet, 12V car outlet or solar panels

Portable, compact and lightweight (6.6 lbs)

4.5 Macbook Recharges, 15 Digital Camera Recharges, 18 Smartphone Recharges

2-Year Jackery Warranty

The Jackery Explorer 1000, Jackery's most powerful Explorer option, is shipping in March at $999.99 and the Explorer 300 will be online in April with SRP $349.99. These two models will be available at Amazon, jackery.com and select channel partners.

Images and further product information are available for download here.

About Jackery.

Jackery was founded by a previous Apple battery engineer in Silicon Valley in 2012. With state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing expertise, Jackery launched the world's first Lithium Portable Power Station in 2015. As an industry leader in eco-friendly portable power. Jackery specializes in providing outdoor green power solutions for the explorers.

Website: www.jackery.com

