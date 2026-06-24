Jackery's Next-Gen AI Home Energy Solutions to Intersolar

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, Jackery unveiled its latest AI innovations at Intersolar Europe under the theme "Power All, Power Smarter." Featuring an AI-driven energy ecosystem and a complete portfolio of all-scenario solar energy solutions, Jackery is redefining how homes generate, store, and use energy—delivering a smarter, more efficient, and more independent clean energy experience.

Above: Jackery SolarVault Series 3

The biggest highlight of this year's event was the global debut of Jackery Ark AI EMS, an AI-powered Home Energy Management System (HEMS) designed to serve as the intelligent brain of the modern home. Built to think, optimize, and manage, it acts as a dedicated home energy hub, transforming passive electricity consumption into intelligent energy orchestration with smart scheduling, precise control, and whole-home optimization.

Jackery's Intersolar debut marked a major evolution into an AI-powered energy ecosystem provider. Driven by intelligent algorithms, the Jackery Ark enables intelligent energy scheduling, peak-load management, autonomous energy distribution, and greater efficiency, empowering European households with greater energy independence, lower electricity costs, and a more sustainable lifestyle.

In addition to its AI-powered EMS, Jackery presented its complete home energy ecosystem, including its bestselling portable power stations, the next-generation Jackery SolarVault Series 3, and the Jackery Solar Roof. SolarVault Series 3 integrates high-current charge and discharge to support demanding residential applications, with modular configurations letting homeowners optimize capacity to meet exact needs. Since launching in Germany, the SolarVault Series 3 has emerged as a rising star, posting first-month sales up 4,896% and revenue up 6,790% compared to the previous generation over the same period. Now, it's set to launch in the United States in Q1 2027. As the first curved building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV), Jackery Solar Roof revolutionizes permanent panel installation with Graphite and Terra Cotta designs that perfectly mimic the tiles already covering homes across the continent. Producing up to 170W per square meter, Solar Roof issues a challenge to the rest of the industry with its high performance and natural appearance, heralding a new ideal for integrated photovoltaics.

Jackery's AI-powered integrated energy solutions arrived at InterSolar alongside the brand's newly released premium FridgeGuard refrigerator backup, engineered for design-forward power security amid a changing infrastructure environment. Accompanying FridgeGuard's launch on the U.S. market are the HomePower 3600 Pro Max, 2000 Plus v2, and 1000 v2, delivering three tiers of tailored appliance backup to give homeowners real power self-reliance whether connected to the grid, a DIY solar panel configuration, or both.

By utilizing AI-driven algorithms, the ecosystem's 24-hour predictive forecasting manages charging and power delivery based on real-world conditions like upcoming sunlight and learned home energy use behavior, increasing savings up to 75% in combined solar and battery setups compared to solar installations without batteries. The system clearly notes and explains every automated decision and prioritizes manual user commands to eliminate the obscured, "black box" operation common to modern integrated AI, keeping homeowners in complete control of their energy autonomy.

By combining AI intelligence with connected devices, the Jackery ecosystem delivers seamless, end-to-end energy management, creating an all-in-one smart home energy solution tailored to diverse lifestyles and energy needs around the world. And it's not stopping at solar power and storage; expansion will continue into EV charging, HVAC management, and automated whole-home backup to achieve the goal of comprehensive energy self-reliance and savings in the increasingly challenging utilities environment.

The global residential energy storage market is entering a period of unprecedented growth. With supportive policies driving the adoption of balcony solar, distributed storage, and residential clean energy across Europe, the U.S., and Japan, demand for intelligent, independent, and sustainable home energy solutions continues to surge. At Intersolar, Jackery showcased its AI-driven innovation to reinforce its leadership in Europe and advance its vision for the future of smart clean energy worldwide.

Jackery remains committed to advancing smart home energy through continuous innovation, developing AI-powered technologies and intelligent solutions that bring cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable energy to homes worldwide. When AI powers clean energy, a smarter future comes to life. Join us at Intersolar to discover how Jackery is redefining the future of home energy.

Visit Jackery at Booth C2-150 at Messe München Exhibition Center, Munich, from June 23 to 25, 2026.

High-resolution imagery is available here. For more information about Jackery, please visit https://www.jackery.com.

ABOUT JACKERY

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That's bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you'll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it's fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal—and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety—and you should always feel at home.

SOURCE Jackery