Jackery's Next-Gen Solar Generators to Land at Intersolar Europe 2023, Showcasing New Possibilities for Off-Grid Living

News provided by

Jackery Inc.

07 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

MUNICH, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is gearing up to showcase the latest advancements in its innovative technology developed to power sustainable travel and low-carbon lifestyle at Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich, one of the largest annual exhibitions for the solar industry.

Continue Reading
image_5009324_24792012
image_5009324_24792012

From June 14 to 16, booth 470 at C4 will spotlight its next-generation solar generator named 2000 Plus, which is packed with a new array of upgraded features that are focused on reliability, performance, and functionality, ready to up the portable solar game as more customers are seeking lightweight and powerful battery solutions for their outdoor adventures and off-grid living.

Jackery's new offerings will add to its signature solar generator line-up which has become a primary choice of van lifers, off-grid households, and emergency responders across the world. As the company continues to expand globally, the European market stood out as the region where the brand performed the best, with a growth of 417% from the year before.

Jackery's market leadership is down to its unwavering commitment to technological innovation and design philosophy centred around functionality, versatility, and performance. The brand's extensive experience and expertise in solar energy are evident in their products, such as its highly anticipated Plus and the Jackery Solar Generator Pro family, which provide reliable electricity backup for unforeseen emergencies. Earlier this year, Jackery announced its partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to help IRC support those in desperate need around the world.

As the globe continues to grapple with high energy prices, Jackery is committed to providing European customers with its comprehensive range of products, which have been designed to cater to the needs of customers across all scenarios and applications. At the upcoming exhibition, Jackery will unveil its latest generation of products, which are set to hit the market soon and will be available for pre-order. 

For more information, please visit www.jackery.comFacebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Tiktok.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092677/image_5009324_24792012.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877275/Jackery_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Jackery Inc.

Also from this source

Jackerys Solargeneratoren der nächsten Generation werden auf der Intersolar Europe 2023 präsentiert und zeigen neue Möglichkeiten für Netzunabhängigkeit

Les générateurs solaires de nouvelle génération de Jackery seront présentées à l'Intersolar Europe 2023, pour de nouvelles possibilités de vie hors réseau

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.