Jackery's Solar Generator 2000 Plus Receives Prestigious SEAL Sustainable Product Award 2023

News provided by

Jackery Inc.

21 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET

FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader  of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is thrilled to announce that the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus has been honored with the esteemed SEAL Sustainable Product Award for 2023. This prestigious accolade emphasizes Jackery's dedication to offering sustainable energy solutions that empower individuals and contribute to a greener future.

Continue Reading

The SEAL Sustainable Products Award is a globally recognized honor celebrating products and services with outstanding sustainability attributes. Each year, the SEAL Awards organization conducts a rigorous evaluation process to identify and honor companies and products that prioritize sustainability, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

The Jackery SG 2000 Plus is a revolutionary solar generator that utilizes the sun's energy to provide clean and renewable power for various applications. Equipped with high-efficiency IBC solar panels and a durable LiFePO4 battery, this advanced generator offers a reliable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional gasoline generators.

"We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award 2023 for our SG 2000 Plus," said Lara Luo, Head of Branding at Jackery. "At Jackery, we believe in the power of innovation to drive positive change. This recognition underscores our commitment to developing sustainable and portable power solutions that enable individuals to embrace renewable energy sources and reduce their carbon footprint."

The Jackery SG 2000 Plus is an excellent choice for outdoor enthusiasts, home back-up, emergency preparedness, and off-grid adventures. Its versatile AC, DC, and USB ports provide ample connectivity options for various electronic devices, making it an all-in-one power solution for any situation. Designed for user convenience, the transportation-friendly generator is easy to use and offers reliable performance in challenging environments.

As a sustainable energy company, Jackery is committed to reducing its environmental impact and supporting the global transition to renewable energy sources. The recognition received through the SEAL Sustainable Product Award 2023 is a testament to Jackery's dedication to developing cutting-edge products that prioritize sustainability without compromising on performance or convenience.

For more information about Jackery's Solar Generator 2000 Plus and other innovative portable power solutions, please visit www.Jackery.com and connect via FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTube and Tiktok

SOURCE Jackery Inc.

Also from this source

Solar Generator 2000 Plus de Jackery recibe el prestigioso Premio SEAL Sustainable Product 2023

Le Solar Generator 2000 Plus de Jackery reçoit le prestigieux prix SEAL Sustainable Product Award 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.