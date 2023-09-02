Jackery's Trailblazing Journey to IFA 2023: Unveiling the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where technology intertwines with our daily lives more than ever before, the demand for reliable and portable power solutions has surged to new heights. This year, at IFA Berlin 2023, Jackery has once again captured the spotlight by introducing their latest innovations: the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus – two powerful additions to their acclaimed line of portable solar generators.

Solar Generator 1000 Plus:

The Solar Generator 1000 Plus boasts a large capacity of 2000W. Furthermore, with up to 3 battery packs, the solar generator can be expanded to 5 kWh, sustaining 1-3 days of outdoor adventures.

Utilizing the boundless energy of the sun, the Solar Generator 1000 Plus supports solar charging in just 2 hours with four 200W solar panels, ensuring a reliable and renewable energy source for your outdoor adventures.

Solar Generator 300 Plus:

The Solar Generator 300 Plus introduces the concept of a "Solar Generator in Your Backpack" . Weighing a mere 5KG, the Solar Generator 300 Plus is designed to be a true travel companion. Its foldable handle design and lightweight profile make it incredibly easy to carry, set up, and utilize. The introduction of a brand new 40W solar panel further amplifies the portability factor, allowing you to harness solar energy wherever your journey takes you.

Pioneering the Solar Generator Revolution

Last year, Jackery participated in IFA Berlin 2022 and introduced the Solar Generator 1000 Pro, a high-capacity and cost-effective option that serves as the flagship model in the Pro series. The launch of the Solar Generator 1000 Pro was met with considerable acclaim and an enthusiastic response. Over the course of the following year, Jackery underwent product evolution, transitioning from the Pro series to the Plus series. The most significant alteration is the enhancement of both safety and reliability.

Jackery's presence at IFA signifies the pinnacle of their evolution from a Silicon Valley startup to a worldwide power solution provider, underscoring their unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence, and meeting customer needs. Jackery has been striving on the journey of fulfilling their mission "Bring Green Energy To All". The Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus are available for purchase on multiple platforms, including Amazon, the official Jackery website, and various third-party channels from September 1st.  

Jackerys bahnbrechende Reise zur IFA 2023: Enthüllung des Solargenerator 1000 Plus und 300 Plus

El viaje pionero de Jackery hacia IFA 2023: presentación del generador solar 1000 Plus y 300 Plus

