Jackie O'Connor joins Milliman's EB Admin sales team

SEATTLE, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced that Jackie O'Connor, AIF® joins our Employee Benefits Administration sales and marketing team as a Regional Sales Manager for the Western territory.

In this role, she is responsible for sales of retirement plan administration and consulting services, and for building strategic relationships with consultants and advisors.

Jackie has more than 20 years of experience with ERISA-qualified and nonqualified retirement plans, most recently with Wells Fargo's Institutional Retirement & Trust team. She has deep and extensive expertise in the areas of plan design, compliance, communication, consulting, administration, and investment advisory services for all types of retirement plans and employee benefits plans.

"We're thrilled that Milliman's leading EB Administration business attracts top talent like Jackie. Her reputation for developing and maintaining trust with the advisor community supports the growth of our practice as we partner to deliver best-in-class services to both plan sponsors and participants," says Janet McCune, Principal and EB Administration sales and marketing leader.

Jackie adds, "Milliman has a reputation as the leading independent retirement service provider whose recommendations are based solely on the best interests of clients and their participants, and I'm excited to join this winning team."

