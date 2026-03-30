Jackie Robinson Rookie Card to Open in 60-Second, No-Reserve Live Auction Tuesday at 10 PM EST

Historic Robinson rookie starts real-time auction at $1

PHOENIX, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A 1948 Jackie Robinson rookie card graded PSA 7 (Near Mint) will be featured in a 60-second, no-reserve live auction on Tuesday, March 31, during a "Pristine Live! Elite" live stream on the Pristine Auction app. The card is expected to cross the block at approximately 10 PM EST.

1948 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson rookie card (PSA 7, Near Mint), a landmark post-war issue, will headline a 60-second, no-reserve Pristine Live! auction on March 31. Back of the 1948 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson rookie card (PSA 7), documenting Robinson’s early career following his barrier-breaking 1947 season.

Released one year after Robinson broke Major League Baseball's color barrier, the Leaf rookie card marks a defining moment in both sports and American history. High-grade examples are difficult to find due to print defects and fragile production issues, and no PSA 10 copies have been recorded, placing PSA 7 examples among the better-conditioned copies available.

"We're taking a museum-level card and putting it into a live auction that starts at $1," said Jared Kavlie, President and Founder of Pristine Auction. "Cards like this don't come up often, and when they do, they draw immediate attention from serious collectors."

The offering reflects a shift in how high-end cards are brought to market, with live formats creating immediate competition and clear visibility into demand.

The card will be featured on Pristine Live!, an in-app auction show where items are presented and sold live, with collectors bidding as each lot appears during the broadcast. The format now includes high-end vintage cards alongside modern and more accessible items. Each sale is recorded as a comparable, adding pricing data used to track market value.

The March 31 Pristine Live! auction will also feature:

Michael Jordan / Bill Russell dual autograph /25 (BGS 9.5, Auto 10)

Tiger Woods autograph patch /100

Patrick Mahomes Eminence patch autograph /8

Mickey Mantle 1953 Topps (PSA 3.5)

Kobe Bryant Flawless autograph /15

The event begins at 8 PM EST.

Collectors can view and participate at pristineauction.com or through the Pristine Auction iOS and Android apps.

About Pristine Auction

Pristine Auction is an online auction house specializing in authenticated sports memorabilia and trading cards. Founded in 2010, the company connects collectors and consignors through fast-paced, no-reserve auctions, with every item backed by its Always Authentic Guarantee.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Pristine Auction