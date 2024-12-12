Jackie Spainhour Named President and CEO of Gettysburg Foundation

Visionary Leader Brings Innovation and Expertise to Historic Mission

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gettysburg Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Jackie Spainhour as its new President and CEO. Spainhour, a seasoned nonprofit leader with deep expertise in historical preservation and education, brings a fresh vision for advancing the Foundation's mission of preservation, education, and community engagement.

Spainhour previously served as President of the Historic Congressional Cemetery, where she led groundbreaking initiatives that boosted visibility, engagement, and fundraising. Her collaborative work with the National Park Service and other key partners aligns seamlessly with the Gettysburg Foundation's commitment to preserving history and inspiring future generations.

"Jackie's leadership embodies the vision and innovation needed to further our mission," said A.J. Kazimi, Chair of the Gettysburg Foundation Board. "Her proven ability to build partnerships and engage diverse audiences ensures the Foundation's continued impact."

As a certified fundraising professional, Spainhour increased individual giving by 43% at her previous role and launched successful campaigns that expanded audience reach and organizational capacity. Her deep passion for accessibility and relationship-building positions her to lead Gettysburg into an exciting new chapter.

"Gettysburg holds a profound place in our nation's history, and I am deeply honored to lead this Foundation," said Spainhour. "I look forward to forging deeper connections with visitors, broadening outreach, and ensuring Gettysburg continues to educate and inspire for generations."

The Gettysburg Foundation operates the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center in partnership with the National Park Service and preserves key historic sites like the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital and the Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station TM. For more information, visit GettysburgFoundation.org.

