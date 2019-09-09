Jackie Todd Joins Bishop Fox as Associate Vice President of Resource Management
PHOENIX, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Fox, the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, announced today that Jackie Todd has joined the firm as Associate Vice President of Resource Management. Todd will be responsible for developing and managing business processes and overseeing resource assignments for Bishop Fox's growing teams.
Prior to joining Bishop Fox, Todd was a Senior Manager of Business Operations at Amazon Web Services. Previously, she was Director of Global Business Operations and Resource Management at DXC Technology ServiceNow.
"We are excited to have Jackie's deep expertise on our team. She brings strong leadership and vast analytical skills to her new role, and will be a great asset to our company as we continue our hypergrowth mode," said Christie Terrill, Vice President of Customer Success at Bishop Fox. "She will be on the front lines helping us maximize the utilization of our resources while meeting the needs of our clients."
Todd received her BBA, with high honors, from Davenport University in 1993.
About Bishop Fox
Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.
