Jacklyn Fetbroyt Announces Candidacy for Voorhees Township Committee

VOORHEES, N.J., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacklyn Fetbroyt, a native resident of Voorhees, New Jersey and founding member of the Kang Haggerty & Fetbroyt law firm (with offices in New Jersey and Philadelphia), announced today her candidacy for Voorhees Township Committee.

Endorsed by the local Democrat Party, Jackie will appear on the ballot for the primary election on June 4, 2019. The general election will take place on November 5, 2019.

Jacklyn Fetbroyt

"I'm honored and grateful to have the opportunity to represent the residents of Voorhees as a candidate for Voorhees Township Committee," said Fetbroyt, a graduate of Eastern Regional High School. "I am committed to ensuring Voorhees remains a great place in which to live, work and raise a family."

Jackie is an active member of the community, serving on the Voorhees Business Association as a member of the Board of Trustees and as a chairperson of its annual bowling fundraiser which funds the Association's philanthropic endeavors. Jackie is also a member of the Parent Faculty Association and on the Bylaws Committee of the E.T. Hamilton Elementary School.

As an attorney, Jackie is a proud member of both the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Bar Associations and a committed member of the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF), a national organization seeking to drive diversity and diverse leadership in the legal community, where she chairs the Financial Services Practice Area Committee. Jackie also serves as Vice-President of the Doctors' Advisory Alliance, and is a frequent presenter and speaker on topics within her field of business law.

More importantly, Jackie, her husband Dan, and sons, Lucas and Evan, enjoy being part of the Voorhees community. The family resides in Alluvium and enjoys spending family time at local parks, on the soccer field with the Voorhees Soccer Association and on the basketball court with the Voorhees Basketball Association.

The Township of Voorhees is governed under the Township form of New Jersey municipal government. The five-member Township Committee is elected directly by the voters at-large in partisan elections to serve three-year terms of office on a staggered basis, with either one or two seats coming up for election each year as part of the November general election in a three-year cycle.

If you are interested in learning more or volunteering for the Fetbroyt campaign, please e-mail FetbroytForVoorhees@gmail.com.

