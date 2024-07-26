Jacklyn Luu, Long Time Athlete from Santa Clara Artistic Swimming, to Compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Luu, a Resident of Milipitas and a Graduate of Stanford University, is Representing Team USA in Artistic Swimming

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When the eight artistic swimmers from Team USA take to the pool during the 2024 Paris Olympics games, the entire coaching staff from Santa Clara Artistic Swimming will be cheering especially loudly.

Jacklyn Luu, a lifelong Santa Clara Artistic Swimming athlete, is a proud member of Team USA.

Luu, 25, is from Milipitas, California. A graduate of Stanford University, she has trained at Santa Clara Artistic Swimming for years.

According to the USA Artistic Swimming website, Luu's most recent World Championships experience was in 2017, when she placed 11th in the Team Technical Routine for Women, and 12th in the Team Free Routine for Women.

When she is not in the pool, Luu enjoys Korean barbecue, she plays the piano and ukulele and she hopes to one day work at the intersection of health and technology.

"We could not be any more proud of Jacklyn," said Coach Jenny Ekhilevsky from Santa Clara Artistic Swimming.

"We have all enjoyed watching her develop as a highly skilled athlete over the years as she trained here, and we cannot wait to see how she does at the Olympic games."

Luu joins the other members of Team USA – they are: Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramirez, Keana Hunter, Audrey Kwon, Jaime Czarkowski, Ruby Remati, and Megumi Field.

If local young swimmers are inspired by watching Luu and her teammates at the Olympics, Ekhilevsky said there are still plenty of opportunities to sign up for some of their summer programs. The club is currently hosting a number of programs for swimmers of many ages and ability levels, including:

"Try-It" Day: Kids who are interested in exploring the magical world of artistic swimming are welcome to register for a special Saturday 'Try-It' day on July 27 , and receive an introduction to the club's favorite sport by its professional staff. To learn more or to register, visit Try-It Day .

, and receive an introduction to the club's favorite sport by its professional staff. To learn more or to register, visit . Artistic Swimming Program Placement Assessment Day: The 2024 Artistic Swimming Assessment Day will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Del Mar High School in San Jose . Dedicated coaches will evaluate each child's skills and help guide them towards the perfect competitive program. To learn more or sign up for a 20-minute slot from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. , visit Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Program Assessment Day .

"Jacklyn got her start right here at the Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club. Who knows? Maybe another future Olympian will sign up for one of our summer programs," Ekhilevsky said.

About the Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club:

The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club has been producing world-class artistic swimmers and Olympic athletes since 1964. The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club is proud to have contributed to the development of artistic swimming worldwide. For more information, please visit https://santaclaraartisticswimming.org .

The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club

SOURCE Santa Clara Artistic Swimming