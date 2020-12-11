Jackman Expands Customer Experience Design Discipline To Meet Demand For Stand-Alone Offering

Our meticulous, fast-to-market methodology, which brings technical disciplines together with human insights and creativity, allows us to be the most valuable and nimble resource to clients at a time of urgent need and extraordinary opportunity. Tweet this

Jackman was inspired to expand its CX Design practice after seeing the results of its recent work for Kay Jewelers, Dave & Buster's, and Staples U.S. For Kay Jewelers, Jackman created an omnichannel platform, The Union, that helps those planning a marriage proposal connect with peers and jewelry professionals to find inspiration for their ring along with advice and ideas on how to pop the question. Launched in just 16 weeks from strategy to execution, The Union supports customers through an emotionally-charged moment in their lives while providing expert advice that enables them to make more confident and inspired decisions. Most powerfully, it makes them part of cultural conversations around proposals, with the result being happier customers and a more richly engaged brand community.

For long-time partner Dave & Buster's, Jackman rapidly activated a 'test and learn' strategy in response to the unique challenges of a global pandemic, while also focusing on long-term and more innovative solutions. In a series of four-week test sprints, Jackman set up an integrated road map which included an operational plan and a new fulsome, end-to-end customer journey across all channels (digital and physical) and which can be rapidly adapted depending on what might happen as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. Working hand in hand with the Dave & Buster's project team, Jackman also redesigned the entire customer experience with key enhancements: a streamlined, fun, and safe welcome entry experience; a new self-serve food model, including mobile ordering; a fast casual food experience allowing guests to safely snack while they game; and a streamlined 'power card' purchase and load experience. All of this was rapidly brought to life at the Guest Experience Lab in Dallas, Texas, created to understand and ultimately redefine a radically new, fun (and safer) experience that is the essence of Dave & Buster's.

Staples U.S. wanted to support small business owners through this tumultuous time, so Jackman created Staplesconnect.com. The platform connects small business owners to each other to share inspiration and practical advice. This was enhanced by adding a unique set of tools targeted toward the immediate needs of small business owners looking to stay operational, including an integration with Instacart and local business directories. Staples also helped promote local businesses through email and social media.

"Now more than ever, there is an urgent need for organizations to innovatively respond to changing consumer needs and expectations, and within that is an opportunity to engage and satisfy more deeply," said Keefe Lee, VP, Customer Experience Strategy at Jackman. "Our meticulous, fast-to-market methodology, which brings technical disciplines together with human insights and creativity, allows us to be the most valuable and nimble resource to clients at a time of urgent need and extraordinary opportunity."

