Jackman Launches Two New Diligence Offerings -- Increases Odds Of Success For Private Equity Partners.

Jackman leverages consumer data and design thinking to identify and conceptualize opportunities for outsized returns Tweet this

Designed Futures™, a 5-to-6-week process created to reveal and make tangible potential paths for creating greater competitive advantage through innovation, a more fulsome version of the Future Growth™ product deploying design thinking and creative processes to make tangible an asset's full potential for value creation.

Evaluating asset potential through a wider lens – including deeper consumer insight, trend analysis, and creative disruption — is essential to unlocking FULL value creation potential and identifying less-than-obvious growth paths. Ultimately, delivering efficient, data-rich processes that provide deal teams with a basis for higher bids with confidence and an 'unfair advantage' in highly competitive situations.

Both products are customizable while maintaining a focus on what matters most to validating key hypotheses about future growth, specifically:

Market potential assessment

Customer growth opportunity evaluation

Capabilities, perceptions, and performance assessment

"The competition for quality, high-potential assets has never been higher, with many valuations through the roof" said Joe Jackman, Founder and CEO of Jackman. "We wanted to arm our PE partners with a more complete set of tools to ensure the delivery of a robust investment thesis before they bought the business. By offering foresight into future likelihoods we are effectively providing an insurance policy on success."

With an impressive track record of sharpening strategy-into-action, and a deep and adaptable toolkit, these new offerings further bolster Jackman's position as the 'go to' partner for unlocking growth and maximizing asset value.

About Jackman

Jackman is North America's leading transformation company. From full-scale business reinventions to customer experience optimization and strategy refreshes, Jackman is expert at unlocking value through actionable human insight, strategy-led innovation, creative conceptualization and all-channel activation.

