Jackpocket offers Nebraskans a safe, easy way to play official state lottery games

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , America's #1 lottery app, today announced its launch in Nebraska, offering lottery fans across the state a new way to play their favorite games wherever they are — whether that be work, home, or on the go.*

Now, lottery players in Nebraska can use Jackpocket to play Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Pick 3, and Pick 5 from the convenience of their mobile phone, tablet, and computer.

Jackpocket, America’s #1 Lottery App, Launches in Nebraska

As a lottery courier service, Jackpocket purchases lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from official lottery retailers. Jackpocket's secure platform allows players to place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, get notified automatically if they win, and even receive prizes up to $500 instantly. If players win prizes over $500, their winning ticket will be securely transferred to them so they can claim their lottery prize from the Nebraska Lottery.

To celebrate, Jackpocket is offering all Nebraskans who are 19 and older their first lottery ticket for free on the app. New players can receive a $2 lottery ticket by entering the code NEBRASKA at checkout on their first order.

"The Jackpocket team is excited to offer Nebraskans—long-time lottery players and new players alike—an easy and accessible way to play," said Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket founder and CEO. "We're committed to making the lottery safe, convenient, and fun. With 29 lottery millionaires and counting on Jackpocket, we're looking forward to meeting our first big winner in the Cornhusker State!"

Proceeds from the Nebraska Lottery's ticket sales go to good causes, including education, the environment, compulsive gamblers assistance, and the Nebraska State Fair. Since 1993, the lottery has contributed over $923 million back to the state. By broadening access to the lottery, Jackpocket will help drive state revenue while also introducing the lottery to a new audience. Over 67% of current Jackpocket users are 18 to 45 years old.

Nebraska is now the 16th state available on Jackpocket along with Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. Players have won nearly $300 million in total lottery prizes using Jackpocket, and 29 individuals have won prizes worth $1 million or more.

Jackpocket is committed to promoting responsible gaming and offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. Jackpocket is the first third-party lottery service to receive responsible gaming certification , backed by the expertise of the National Council on Problem Gambling.

For more information, visit play.jackpocket.com or download the Jackpocket app on iOS or Android .

*According to data from AppFollow. Must be 19 or older to purchase or redeem lottery tickets. Jackpocket is not affiliated with and is not an agent of the Nebraska Lottery. Please visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms of service. Gambling Problem? Call 833-BETOVER (238-6837).

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to participate in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or order tickets via desktop . Follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

SOURCE Jackpocket