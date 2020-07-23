Jackpocket Lottery App Partners with Sightline, Launches Play+ for App Users

Lottery has traditionally been a cash-only industry, but Jackpocket, in partnership with Sightline, is redefining the paradigm and allowing the lottery patron to transact using modern electronic payment methods. With Sightline's Play+, Jackpocket app users now have the option to fund an FDIC-insured account with numerous payment methods of their choice. Players can use their Play+ account to place ticket orders on Jackpocket for Powerball, Mega Millions, and more.

Play+ enables a cashless and seamless mobile commerce experience along with convenient access to winnings and the freedom to spend everywhere Discover® is accepted, including cash withdrawals at ATMs worldwide.

"The Jackpocket app broadens access to the lottery, which helps state lotteries drive incremental revenue benefiting critical state programs," Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan said. "We're proud to partner with Play+, a platform used by some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, and forward Jackpocket's mission to make the lottery more accessible and convenient to play."

The app's simple and secure ordering process attracts both longtime players and new consumers who otherwise would not be active lottery players. Sixty percent of current Jackpocket users are under 45 years old.

"In these unprecedented times, the demand for more cashless transactions by consumers is rapidly accelerating," said Marc Falcone, President & CFO of Sightline. "Play+ offers players a seamless and safe way to play the lottery from their phone on the Jackpocket app."

A member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, Jackpocket also ensures player safety with consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. The company is the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gambling certification from the NCPG's Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. By being the first company to automatically lock a customer's account to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Sightline Payments

Sightline was founded in 2010 and awarded Deloitte's prestigious Technology Fast 500TM in 2019. The company is leading the way in gaming to build the first truly cashless ecosystem with its flagship solution, Play+. Named "Most Innovative Gaming Technology Product of the Year", Play+ allows consumers a cashless and seamless mobile commerce experience for hospitality and gaming; including online, mobile, on-premise slots, table games, and sports. The Play+ digital platform is embraced by integrated casino resorts, sports betting and lottery platforms; including the largest and most well-recognized casino resort and sports betting brands in the world. Sightline is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more at www.sightlinepayments.com .

