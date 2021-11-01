Jackpocket User Wins $9.4M, Making It the Largest Mobile Gaming Win in U.S. History

Based on historical data and discussions with market research and consulting firm Eilers & Krejcik Gaming , we believe this $9.4 million New Jersey Pick 6 Lotto prize won through the Jackpocket app, represents the single largest legal-and-regulated win ever on a mobile device in the United States.

This monumental win and growth milestone for the mobile gambling industry mirrors Jackpocket's own growth narrative throughout 2021. Since Jackpocket's last major digital lottery prize announcement , the app has seen an 838% increase in active players. In fact, Jackpocket has seen nearly 630,000 winners this year alone, with more than 7,000 users winning over $100 more than once.

"At Jackpocket, we want to meet users where they are and shepherd the future of lottery play so that it's easily available to all who have a mobile device. We're always excited to see our users win big," said Peter Sullivan, CEO and Founder of Jackpocket. "This win not only allows us to reflect on the industry's immense growth in New Jersey, but also across the U.S. The Jackpocket team is invigorated by this historic moment in our mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery."

In New Jersey specifically, there have been over $26M in winnings since Jackpocket's launch with more than 120,000 winners. On the October 25 drawing alone, Jackpocket sold almost 9% of all Powerball tickets in the state. Since Jackpocket's launch in New Jersey in December 2019, the app has seen 9x active user growth and 16x sales growth.

The lucky winner, Carol, works in the healthcare field and is from Union County, New Jersey. She's shared that this big win hasn't set in for her yet, mentioning it feels like she's "living in a dream." She's been using Jackpocket to play the lottery for over a year, usually playing Pick 6 and Jersey Cash 5 because she felt like she had the best chances to win with those games - but she never thought she actually would. Her winning numbers were picked randomly.

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

