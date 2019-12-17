Jackpot Alert At Table Mountain Casino!

Charles from Clovis has been making the short drive to Table Mountain Casino for years. He explained that Table Mountain is his favorite C asino and Wheel of Fortune is his favorite game, so his big win was truly the best of both worlds! Charles went on to say that he especially likes the, 'great and friendly people,' who work at Table Mountain; a sentiment shared by so many throughout the Central Valley.

Table Mountain Casino President Rob Goslin offered his congratulations to this latest winner on his life-changing jackpot and said, "The Wheel of Fortune machines are big favorites with our players and lucky Charles, who won over $300,000 on this progressive jackpot certainly shows why! On behalf of all of us here at Table Mountain Casino, we offer our sincerest congratulations to our lucky player. This is WINNING, here at Table Mountain Casino!"

Table Mountain Casino, located in the heart of Central California, has been celebrating big FUN and big WINS for over 31 years. Renowned for friendly personalized service, an extensive selection of the latest video and slot machines, an array of table games, a friendly poker room, the best players' club reward system, delicious dining options and top tier entertainers, players from throughout the Central Valley are making the short drive to big winnings.

To learn more about all the rewards of being a Table Mountain Casino Players Club Member and to see the current promotions, such as December's $600,000 Jingle All the Way Cash & Free Play Giveaway, and the All-You-Can-Eat Lobster Buffet, please go to www.tmcasino.com.

#ThisIsWinning

www.instagram.com/table.mountain.casino

https://www.facebook.com/tablemountaincasino

https://twitter.com/Tablemtncasino

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria of California who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug free environment. Must be at least 18 years of age to game.

SOURCE Table Mountain Casino

Related Links

http://www.tmcasino.com

