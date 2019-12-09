Jackpot: Ricoh and its dealer partners win big at ConvergX '19

To hear more, watch this video.

"From all indications, this year's ConvergX really hit the mark. What I loved most about it was the dealers' level of enthusiasm and engagement on the content presented by our people, and their commitment to make plans to take the necessary actions together to leverage the capabilities to build their business. The many strategic discussions and unmatched resources we offer dealers address precisely how we're going to enable sustained business growth for Ricoh and our valued partners," said Jim Coriddi, Vice President, Dealer Division, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Our goal is to be the '#1 Dealer provider of customer value', and this event was evidence of that commitment. Bringing together the strength and intelligence of our RFG dealer principals to discuss the business needs of the changing market not only opens up to new ideas for customers, but more collective innovation as well."

ConvergX main stage presentations featured powerful presentations from Coriddi and others from Ricoh's leadership team and partners including Joji Tokunaga, President and CEO, Ricoh Americas; Heather Loisel, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer; Gavin Jordan-Smith, SVP of Commercial and Industrial Print; Dennis Dispenziere, Senior Vice President, Business Advancement; Steven Burger, Head of Engineering and Vice President of Portfolio Management; and Amy Konary, Customer Business Innovation, Zuora. The keynote was delivered by Stanford Business's Professor Emeritus, Organizational Change, Chip Heath, who shared invaluable insights from his book, "Switch" including actionable approaches and perspectives on driving change for a successful future. Breakout sessions ranged from business-driven topics such as: NextGen Succession Planning and Development, Optimize for Success – Growth Strategies for Today's Customer Demands & Tomorrow's Market Requirements, Preparing for Success in the Subscription Economy, Sales & Service Workforce Transformation and many others. Each of these presentations and breakout sessions focused on business growth, optimization and future – all aimed to inspire delivering more customer value.

