Jackpot-Winning Powerball Ticket Claimed in Pennsylvania

The winning ticket, sold at Speedway, 675 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Lancaster County, matched all five white balls, 22-57-59-60-66, and the red Powerball 07, to win Powerball's eighth-largest jackpot on record.

It is the largest prize ever awarded by the Pennsylvania Lottery as well as the state's 18th Powerball jackpot win.

The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are approximately 1 in 292 million.

