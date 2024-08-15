Jackpot World: Connecting with Millions through Continuous Innovation in Gaming and Player Engagement

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2018, Jackpot World has captivated millions of players worldwide with its stunning visuals, diverse gameplay, and genuine commitment to its community. Through exclusive anniversary merchandise, engaging offline events, personalized stamp albums, and a dedicated streamer team, Jackpot World consistently innovates to enrich both online and offline interactions, thereby strengthening community ties.

Exclusive Merch: Keeping the Jackpot World Spirit Alive

Jackpot World: A player-centric slots game

Every year, over 1000 loyal Jackpot World players receive a curated surprise box filled with free, exclusive merchandise, each item reflecting the company's heartfelt appreciation:

2021 : Custom playing cards and branded baseball caps extended the Jackpot World experience beyond the screen.

: Custom playing cards and branded baseball caps extended the Jackpot World experience beyond the screen. 2022 : Sports towels, picnic blankets, sticky notes, stickers, and phone stands encouraged players to embrace the outdoors and enjoy sunshine and activities.

: Sports towels, picnic blankets, sticky notes, stickers, and phone stands encouraged players to embrace the outdoors and enjoy sunshine and activities. 2023 : Stainless steel travel mugs, spacious canvas bags, 3-in-1 charging cables, bottle opener fridge magnets, and character-themed magnetic puzzles provided both practicality and entertainment.

: Stainless steel travel mugs, spacious canvas bags, 3-in-1 charging cables, bottle opener fridge magnets, and character-themed magnetic puzzles provided both practicality and entertainment. 2024: Super-soft blankets, elegant bedside lamps, stylish waist bags, metal ice cubes, universal adapters, and luggage tags aimed to create a cozy atmosphere at home and accompany players on exciting adventures.

Jackpot World takes it a step further by involving players in the merchandise design process. By incorporating player creativity, each gift becomes even more meaningful, truly reflecting the company's commitment to "always being there for our players."

Additionally, some VIP players will receive a personalized black and gold card, each one unique with the player's name and their game joining date engraved on it. Serving as a memento, the card also features a unique gift code granting access to monthly surprise rewards.

Offline Events: Bringing Virtual Connections to Life

In September 2023, Jackpot World hosted a grand player meetup in Las Vegas, inviting 50 lucky players and their families for an all-inclusive four-day, three-night trip. From dazzling cosplay performances and thrilling game competitions to heartfelt sharing of gaming experiences and personal stories, the event created unforgettable memories and strengthened bonds within the Jackpot World community.

Looking ahead, Jackpot World plans to organize more offline events, providing even more opportunities for face-to-face interaction and bringing millions of hearts that beat for Jackpot World closer together.

Player-Exclusive Jackpot Stamp Album: Cherishing Every Moment

Jackpot World introduces new stamp seasons every 3-4 months, each themed uniquely to capture the diverse experiences of its players. Two exclusive albums are designed to document these personal journeys.

One album gathers submissions from Jackpot World's official Facebook page, typically aligning with the seasonal theme and incorporating items of personal significance to the players. The other is crafted from contributions by members of the Glory Club, the game's dedicated player community, and often features player photographs.

Streamer Team: 24/7 Entertainment and Support

Since June 2022, Jackpot World has been building its own streamer team, inviting passionate players to become streamers and provide 24/7 entertainment for the global community.

Through live streams, streamers interact with players in real-time, share gaming tips, explain the latest events, and distribute in-game coin rewards, creating a fun and rewarding experience for everyone.

On special occasions like anniversaries and Christmas, the streamers unite for major live streams, delighting viewers with prizes such as smartphones, tablets, headphones, and virtual gift cards.

The Jackpot World streamer team serves as a bridge between players and the company, relaying player feedback and helping Jackpot World continuously improve the gaming experience.

About Jackpot World

Jackpot World remains committed to putting its players first, constantly innovating gameplay, enriching content, and organizing diverse events to bring joy and excitement. More than just a game, Jackpot World is a vibrant and welcoming family filled with fun and surprises.

Jackpot World is available worldwide for both iOS and Android mobile devices. Players can download the game from the App Store, Google Play, the Amazon Appstore, and the Microsoft Store. New users receive 6 million free coins upon registration. Download Jackpot World today, join the excitement, and embark on your lucky journey.

