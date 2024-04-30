Jackpot World's Latest Addition: "Ocean Lord" Brings Thrills and Big Wins to Your Screen

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot World, a leading social game provider with over 80 million registered players and 30 million recommendations worldwide, recently launched the new "Ocean Lord". Ocean Lord brings a new spin to the Asian gaming classic fish shooting game.

The Popularity and Evolution of Fish Shooting Games in Asia

Jackpot World has launched a co-op fish shooting game called "Ocean Lord".

Fish shooting games have long been popular in Japan, China, Singapore, and other parts of Asia. Initially, some coastal areas first developed fishing-based games which then later spread to gaming arcades across various Asian countries. Now, these simplified versions of fish shooting games, which use cannons to shoot bullets, are widespread in arcades.

As the popularity of fish shooting games continues to grow, game developers are constantly exploring new ways to make the game more exciting and engaging. By incorporating real-life marine creatures as well as fantastic creatures, Jackpot World's Ocean Lord offers players a unique and immersive experience.

Dive into a World of Fun and Fortune with Ocean Lord's Thrilling Fish-Shooting Gameplay

In Ocean Lord, players play as underwater hunters and use cannons to shoot various sea creatures, mostly fish. The game is incredibly easy to play, with players only needing to tap the screen to fire the cannon in the corresponding direction and hit their target. However, since there are so many fish in the sea, bullets cannot pass through a fish and will hit it directly. Therefore, players can use their skills to actively choose targets and aim for higher value or more easily catchable fish. This simple gameplay is one of the reasons why the game has quickly become popular. The game also features an exciting co-op mode where four players compete or cooperate in the same game session. Every move you and other players make will affect each other.

There are also many exciting interactive effects, such as triggering an explosion by defeating a hermit crab carrying a bomb, which allows players to defeat more fish and win huge bonuses. In addition to real-life marine creatures, the game features some fantastic creatures that are usually powerful and difficult to defeat. Players can use special abilities such as tracking bullets and freezing to help hunt these powerful creatures for even greater rewards.

Alongside the game launch, Jackpot World released details of a limited-time Dash event where Ocean Lord players can receive rewards by playing and completing specific tasks.

Exploring New Game Modes and Connecting with Players Worldwide

During a recent interview, the Jackpot World team discussed how Ocean Lord is a new attempt to explore different game modes and expand their existing product offerings. The team is dedicated to providing players with the most enjoyable gaming experience possible, and they believe that fish-shooting games like Ocean Lord are an important part of that experience.

According to the team, social games are all about creating a fun and engaging environment that allows players to connect with others and enjoy a variety of activities. The team is constantly innovating and experimenting with new game modes and features to keep players engaged and entertained. They believe that free social games have the potential to be much more than just about winning; they can also be a way to build communities and connect with other players from around the world.

About Jackpot World

Jackpot World is available for download on all major app stores, including the App Store, Google Play, Amazon, and Microsoft. New users can receive 6 million free coins to try out the game and join the community.

For more information about Jackpot World and its community, please visit:

Official Website: https://www.jackpot-world.com

Download with 6M free coins: mailto:https://s-jw.com/9Ubskal

