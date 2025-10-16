Jackpot.com's, Akshay Khanna, Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Jackpot.com CEO, Akshay Khanna, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2025 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Akshay from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Akshay Khanna, CEO of Jackpot.com honored as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2025 Builders and Innovators Summit

Akshay is the Co-Founder and CEO of Jackpot.com, leading the company's mission to digitize the $120B lottery industry and to connect people to their dreams. Since launching in the U.S. in 2023, Akshay has led Jackpot.com as it has expanded into seven states and grown to become a leader in the space. In 2024, Jackpot.com launched its scratch card product, making scratch cards available digitally through seamless user experience. Jackpot.com continues to innovate, expecting to expand its product lines in the near future. Prior to his time at Jackpot.com, Akshay held senior roles at StubHub and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and has been recognized by Forbes and Sports Business Journal as a top emerging business leader.

"Being recognized by Goldman Sachs alongside so many builders we admire is an incredible honor for our whole team," said Akshay Khanna, CEO of Jackpot.com. "We set out to modernize the lottery with a safer, simpler, and more responsible digital experience - and this recognition affirms our progress towards that mission. I'm grateful to our partners, regulators, investors, and, most of all, our customers for trusting us as we continue to expand access to the games people love while upholding industry-leading responsible gaming standards."

"We are pleased to recognize Akshay Khanna as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2025," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "The Jackpot.com team have not only built a successful enterprise, they are redefining industry paradigms. This year's Summit has brought together many of the best business minds to talk about harnessing the full potential of AI and building the next generation of businesses."

In its 14th year, Goldman's Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of hypergrowth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the U.S. Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

