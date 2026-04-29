JackRabbit Launches MG Cargo: The 55 lb Cargo Electric Bike That Carries 10x Its Weight

New ModRabbit Accessory Marketplace, Copilot Kit, and Side Rack Kit Also Debut

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo bikes have a weight problem. JackRabbit just fixed it.

Today, JackRabbit Mobility announced the launch of the JackRabbit MG Cargo, a new ultra-lightweight electric cargo bike built for people who want real utility without the bulk, awkward handling, and storage headaches of traditional cargo ebikes.

Lightweight & Foldable JackRabbit MG Cargo Electric Bike Speed Speed Ultra-wide bamboo-topped rear rack with 10+ attachment points. Compatible with the JackRabbit Copilot Kit and Thule Yepp 2 Maxi child seat. Folds flat to just 8 inches wide. Fits in a closet, car trunk, camper, or boat. 55 lbs. 500 lb payload. 48+ miles of range. The MG Cargo carries more, weighs less, and fits where other cargo bikes don't.

At just 55 lbs, the MG Cargo weighs nearly half as much as many leading cargo electric bikes, yet carries up to 500 lbs of balanced payload - 10x its own weight and nearly double the payload-to-weight efficiency of typical cargo ebikes. And, the MG Cargo is foldable to easily fit in any packed garage or small space.

Think of it as the compact SUV of the cargo bike market. Big capability, smaller footprint, and built for everyday life.

"We kept hearing the same thing: cargo bikes are useful, but they're huge, heavy, and a pain to deal with," said Jason Kenagy, CEO of JackRabbit Mobility. "So, we built one the JackRabbit way - lightweight, modular, portable, and genuinely fun to ride."

Utility Without the Giant Bike Headache

Traditional cargo electric bikes often require sacrificing maneuverability, storage space, and ease of use. The MG Cargo was engineered to eliminate those tradeoffs.

Its lightweight design makes it easier to ride, easier to turn, easier to lift onto a bike rack or into a vehicle, and easier to store when the ride is over. A folding-flat frame allows the MG Cargo to collapse down to just 8 inches wide, making it ideal for garages, apartments, campers, RVs, boats, and tighter storage spaces. For even more compact transport, riders can quickly remove the handlebars and front wheel.

Whether it's school pickup, grocery runs, campground hauling, commuting, or weekend adventures, the MG Cargo is built to fit into real homes and real routines.

And, with BMX-inspired styling and clean lines, the MG Cargo brings personality back to a category that forgot about style and enjoyment. It works hard during the week, and makes riders feel like a kid again on the weekend.

Designed in the USA. Built to Stay in Your Life.

Engineered in San Diego by the inventors of the Micro eBike and MIcro Hauler™ categories, the MG Cargo focuses on durable, proven, serviceable parts instead of gimmicks. From its reinforced heat-treated 6061 aluminum frame to its cargo-tuned motor and hybrid hydraulic braking system, every component was chosen for reliability and longevity.

JackRabbit also backs the MG Cargo with a U.S.-based support team and a network of 200+ dealers.

MG Cargo Key Features

Lightweight 55 lbs

Carries up to 500 lbs total (rider + cargo) of balanced weight, with up to 375 lbs rider weight and 250 lbs on the rear rack

749W cargo-geared motor with smooth acceleration and braking

48+ miles of range with dual swappable RangeBuster Batteries

10+ attachment points for JackRabbit and third-party accessories

Foldable & folds flat to 8 inches wide for easy storage

Ultra-wide bamboo-topped cargo rack for groceries, gear, duffels, and passengers (with the addition of the Copilot Kit for MG Cargo)

5 minute assembly - no tools, no software setup, just pop in the handlebars + front wheel and go!

Stable center stand for confident loading

Front + rear 2-piston hydraulic disc brakes

Integrated lights and fenders

Built-in hitch compatible with Burley trailers

Speed control with eco (7 mph), mid (15 mph), high (20 mph) and unlockable Off-Road Mode (24 mph)

Mullet wheel setup (24" front / 20" rear) for stability and agility

Extra wide rider fit range from 4'9" to 6'8"

Launching ModRabbit: A New eBike Accessory Marketplace

Also launching today is ModRabbit, the most comprehensive modular electric bike accessory marketplace powered by JackRabbit. Available at www.jackrabbit.bike/pages/modrabbit , ModRabbit gives riders a one-stop shop for customizing their JackRabbit, or other small EVs and ebikes too, with JackRabbit accessories and a growing ecosystem of compatible third-party gear from Ortlieb, Burley, Thule, Fidlock, Bikase, Topeak and many more.

From family hauling setups to camping builds to extensive aesthetic mods, ModRabbit is designed to help riders make their bike work harder and look better - and learn first-hand from a growing community of builders.

New Accessories from JackRabbit

Copilot Kit for MG Cargo

Bring your favorite mini sidekick along for the ride. The Copilot Kit for MG Cargo includes a passenger seat and handlebar, transforming the MG Cargo into a school pickup hero or neighborhood memory-maker. Supports passengers up to 150 lbs.

Side Rack Kit for MG Cargo

The new Side Rack Kit for MG Cargo adds extra hauling power with side-mounted racks supporting 25+ lbs per side. Sized to mount crates, bags, or extra gear, the racks feature premium bamboo tops for a finish that's equal parts rugged and rad.

Availability

The JackRabbit MG Cargo, ModRabbit , the Copilot Kit for MG Cargo, and the Side Rack Kit for MG Cargo launch April 29, 2026 at www.jackrabbit.bike and through JackRabbit's network of 200+ dealers. The MG Cargo will be available in white and black, with an MSRP of $2499.99.

About JackRabbit

JackRabbit Mobility, Inc. is the developer of award-winning and category-creating premium micro electric bikes and small EVs known for their ultra-lightweight, portable, useful and mod-able design.

Launched in their hometown of San Diego in 2022, JackRabbit has since become the leader in 100% electric micromobility products, created and defined the "Micro eBike" and "Small EV" segments, and has grown a community of thousands of avid fans, known as "Jackos."

With a team of tech industry veterans, JackRabbit takes a platform-based, technology-driven approach - designing efficient, low-maintenance products with patented engineering, continuous innovation, reliable backwards compatibility, and a commitment to sustainability.

Today, JackRabbit offers a fleet of small EVs including: the JackRabbit OG2, the JackRabbit OG2 Pro, the JackRabbit XG, the JackRabbit XG Pro, the JackRabbit MG Doble, the JackRabbit MG Renegade, the JackRabbit MG Cargo and tons of accessories through their website and ModRabbit , shipping directly to customers across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. JackRabbit also sells through a growing network of 200+ dealers including DICK'S Sporting Goods, Public Lands, DICK'S House of Sports, SCHEELS, and Specialized.

JackRabbit's mission is to make mobility make sense for everyone: electric-powered, ultra-portable, and accessible design with refined engineering - and a ton of fun along the way. Follow the micro movement @jackrabbit.bike or visit www.jackrabbit.bike

Contact:

Emily Johnson

858-243-3678

SOURCE JackRabbit Mobility, Inc.