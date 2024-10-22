JackRabbit Mobility, Inc. Expands Retail Presence to All SCHEELS Locations Nationwide, Including the New Tulsa SCHEELS Store

The development brings JackRabbit's total retail presence to 200+ locations across the U.S. and Canada, allowing even more people to experience accessible, useful, and sustainable mobility.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JackRabbit Mobility, Inc. is thrilled to announce its significant retail expansion, bringing its innovative electric micromobility offerings to all 34 SCHEELS stores across the United States, including SCHEELS' newest location, Tulsa SCHEELS. JackRabbit's expansion into SCHEELS aligns with the company's commitment to providing accessible, high-utility and premium-quality electric mobility solutions to all.

"Partnering with SCHEELS represents a major milestone for us," said Jason Kenagy, CEO at JackRabbit Mobility. "This expansion allows us to connect with more customers in-person, offering them the opportunity to experience our award-winning, ultra lightweight and portable micro ebikes firsthand. We've found that once people ride a JackRabbit, they instantly understand the joy, usefulness and convenience they bring."

This sentiment was echoed by Kathi Oneil-Orme, the Specialty Shop Manager at SCHEELS Meridian/Boise, "Our customers and team members love JackRabbit alike. In fact, dozens of SCHEELS employees bought one for their personal use immediately. JackRabbit Mobility is great to work with, providing fast service and easy to get replacement parts."

Including SCHEELS, JackRabbit now has over 200 dealer locations across the United States and Canada, empowering even more people to embrace everyday sustainable transportation and further their city commutes and outdoor adventures.

"In the face of rising costs across the board and environmental concerns, consumers today are demanding an affordable, compact, safe, easy-to-ride, 100% electric form of transportation. JackRabbits solve that problem perfectly, and our hundreds of dealers are a testament to that," said Jason Kenagy, CEO at JackRabbit.

JackRabbit's products are also available through www.jackrabbit.bike , and at other fine retailers including select Specialized, AAFES, and hundreds of independent dealers across the U.S. and Canada, providing a seamless omnichannel experience for shoppers. JackRabbit is proud to offer all replacement parts in stock and readily available from their website, plus a 2-year warranty on all micro ebikes.

As JackRabbit continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to their mission of making mobility make sense for everyone, by combining premium, ultra accessible and highly useful electric mobility products with knowledgeable San Diego-based service, engineering and support.

For more information about JackRabbit, visit www.jackrabbit.bike or find a SCHEELS store near you, and experience the future of mobility firsthand.

About JackRabbit Mobility, Inc.:

JackRabbit Mobility, Inc. is the developer of award-winning and category-creating premium micro ebikes known for their ultra lightweight and portable design.

Launched in their hometown of San Diego in 2022, JackRabbit has since become the leader in 100% electric micromobility products, created and defined the "Micro eBike" segment, and has grown a community of 60,000+ avid fans, known as "Jackos."

Today, JackRabbit sells the JackRabbit OG, the JackRabbit OG2, the JackRabbit XG, and 30+ accessories through their website and ships directly to consumers across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. JackRabbit also sells through a growing network of 200+ dealers including SCHEELS, Specialized, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Camping World.

JackRabbit has a small but mighty team of passionate electric mobility enthusiasts. They believe in creating high-quality products with everything you need to get from point A to point B, and none of the bulk you don't need. Their mission is to make mobility make sense for everyone: electric-powered, ultra portable, and accessible design with refined engineering - and a ton of fun along the way. Follow the micro movement @jackrabbit.bike or visit www.jackrabbit.bike

SOURCE JackRabbit Mobility, Inc.