JackRabbit Skips CES 2025, And Honestly, We're Fine With That

Innovative Micro eBike Brand Chooses Sanity Over Smoke-Filled Casinos and Endless Crowds

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JackRabbit, the creators of the ultra-compact, ultra-portable micro ebike, would like to confirm that we are not at CES this year. This is not due to a lack of innovation or relevance—if anything, JackRabbit is a perfect fit for this mega-sized tech show—but rather because CES is…kind of a lot. While we respect the spectacle that is CES, here's why we decided to stay home this year:

Carefree, not-at-CES vibes. This guy is definitely not at CES. This guy is dripping in innovation, from his double-handed JackRabbits to his Crocs. I love this guy.

The crowds. It's like walking through Times Square, but everyone is carrying a backpack full of marketing collateral and desperation.

The smoke-filled casinos . Nothing says "this is the future" quite like inhaling secondhand smoke while trying to find your next meeting.

The logistics. Have you ever tried to get anywhere in Vegas during CES? It's faster to walk. Or better yet, take a JackRabbit.

"It's not that we wouldn't love to showcase JackRabbit on a global stage like CES," said Jason Kenagy, CEO of JackRabbit Mobility, "but at some point, you have to ask yourself: Is this worth weaving through 175,000 people to explain that our ebike can get you anywhere faster, more efficiently, and without the chaos?"

In fact, when you think about it, JackRabbit might actually be the perfect CES product. It's ultra-lightweight (starting at 24 lbs), zippy (20 mph top speed), and compact enough to fold flat and breeze through crowded spaces and fit in any hotel room. It's practically designed for navigating the madness of CES, but we'll leave that to the imagination—for now.

Instead of being stuck in the chaos, we're spending the week riding stress-free and connecting with people who appreciate micromobility innovation on their own terms. If you want to see what JackRabbit is all about, why we've been named the "Most Useful eBike," partner with 200+ dealers including SCHEELS and Specialized, and have a fast-growing fanbase of 60,000+ Jackos, skip the convention floor and head to www.jackrabbit.bike. We promise it's less overwhelming than 2.5 million square feet of exhibit space full of terrifying AI robots, Nvidia fanboys, and the "world's first wearable solar panel" (ouchie).

JackRabbit: Perfect for CES, but smart enough to skip it.

About JackRabbit:

JackRabbit Mobility, Inc. is the developer of award-winning and category-creating premium micro ebikes known for their ultra-lightweight, useful and portable design.

Launched in their hometown of San Diego in 2022, JackRabbit has since become the leader in 100% electric micromobility products, created and defined the "Micro eBike" segment, and has grown a community of 60,000+ avid fans, known as "Jackos."

Today, JackRabbit sells the JackRabbit OG, the JackRabbit OG2, the JackRabbit XG, and 30+ accessories through their website and ships directly to consumers across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. JackRabbit also sells through a growing network of 200+ dealers including SCHEELS, Specialized, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, and Camping World.

JackRabbit has a small but mighty team of passionate electric mobility enthusiasts. They believe in creating useful, high-quality products with everything you need to get from point A to point B, and none of the bulk you don't need. Their mission is to make mobility make sense for everyone: electric-powered, ultra-portable, and accessible design with refined engineering - and a ton of fun along the way. Follow the micro movement @jackrabbit.bike or visit www.jackrabbit.bike

Media Contact:

Emily Johnson

[email protected]

858-243-3678

