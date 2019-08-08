Jack's Celebrates National Peach Month with Limited Time Peach Products

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack's is celebrating National Peach Month by featuring brand new sweet, Southern and peachy products through Jack's Peachfest™!

Jack's is curing its guests' summer sweet tooth with its new Peach Milkshake, Peach Tea, Peach Lemonade, and Peach and Cream Cheese Southern Fried Pie! These Southern-inspired products will only be at Jack's for a limited time.

The headlining and most peachy product—Jack's new Peach Milkshake. It's hand scooped and spun with real peach ice cream. Jack's Peach Milkshake will satisfy your sweet tooth and help bear the Southern summer heat. The sweet Peach Tea and Peach Lemonade are both new, limited time offer beverages, that are fresh brewed and hand crafted, with the perfect amount of peach flavor. The new Peach and Cream Cheese Southern Fried Pie is made with real peaches and a sweet and creamy cream cheese filling, all inside a hot and flaky crust, making this limited timed offer the perfect Southern comfort dessert. Guests can add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make this Southern fried pie even better.

"Our team worked hard on making our Peachfest™ products absolutely Southern, peachy, perfect and better than the other Southern chicken brand," said Julianna Hallman, marketing strategy and planning manager for Jack's. "Our new peach products are great flavors for summer and we think our guests will love these new items."

Guests have until mid-September to try these peachy products at Jack's!

ABOUT JACK'S FAMILY RESTAURANTS:

The first Jack's opened in Homewood, AL in 1960. Since 1960, that location has grown into 166 restaurants in four states serving quality handmade food with genuine Southern hospitality, from the Jack's family to yours, every day. To learn more about Jack's, visit eatatjacks.com.

