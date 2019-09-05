Jack's Is Back, Homewood!

HOMEWOOD, Ala., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over for the Jack's lovers of Homewood – Jack's is back and better than ever! On Monday, September 9, Jack's flagship location will reopen its doors featuring a new store build with a new concept, which highlights the company's Southern roots.

This is an exciting and historical time for Jack's, whose history runs deep in the Homewood community where the very first location opened nearly 60 years ago. Throughout the years, Jack's has continued to build upon the strong foundation that began at that very first location back in 1960. Food innovations, investment in its people, store redesigns and a dedication to quality and service are just a few of the building blocks that have contributed to Jack's success and growth across the southeast.

In May, the Homewood location closed for demolition and rebuild of a new store concept that celebrates the past as well as the bright future ahead. The new store will highlight the Homewood community that is such a vital part of the Jack's story. The new build will also feature a window spotlighting the store's biscuit maker, an old-fashioned ice cream counter, large circular tables for gatherings and an outdoor porch with additional seating and rocking chairs.

The reopening of Jack's in Homewood is truly a homecoming. Since the early days, many things have changed but one thing has remained the same – Jack's home: Homewood.

"This is a monumental occasion for our company, and we couldn't be more excited about the re-opening of our Homewood restaurant," said Julianna Hallman, marketing strategy and planning manager for Jack's. "This community holds a special place in the heart of our Jack's family – being the location of our headquarters and the home of very first restaurant. Homewood will forever be considered home to Jack's."

Grand Re-Opening Happenings

Throughout the week of the grand re-opening, there will be a social media contest for the most creative Jack's jingle video. Participants are encouraged to submit their most unique rendition on Facebook. Guests can also enter to win Free Jack's for a Year on the Jack's Facebook page.

