Jack's Opens New Store In Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The classic southern flavor of Jack's continues to break new ground. On Tuesday, October 15 at 5 a.m., Jack's will open the doors of their newest location in Northport, located at 5821 McFarland Blvd.

The grand opening celebration, "Five Days of Jack's," will run all week and feature different giveaways each day. The first 50 customers to make a purchase at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday will receive free breakfast for a month. At 6:00 p.m., a Grand Opening Celebration will begin with Big AL in attendance. Customers will be able to enter a drawing for Alabama vs. Arkansas tickets, an Alabama jersey and Jack's will host a Jack's Gives Back Night to raise money for a local school.

After opening day, the "Five Days of Jack's" celebration will continue throughout the week with in-store giveaways while supplies last.

October 16 - Receipt Day. Purchase any menu items on opening day, save your receipt and redeem it on November 16 . One receipt per person, up to $25 .

Customers can visit Jack's Facebook event each day to find out the secret code to win items below:

October 17 – Use the secret code to win a free sausage biscuit between 8 am-10 pm .

– Use the secret code to win a free sausage biscuit between . October 18 – Use the day's secret code to win $5 off $50 Catering between 2:00pm- 5:00pm .

– Use the day's secret code to win off Catering between . October 19 - Use the secret code to win a free regular sized beverage between 2:00pm- 5:00pm .

Prior to the store's opening date, customers can enter the "Free Jack's for a Year" online. Visit Jack's Facebook page, in the McFarland Grand Opening event to learn more about other online giveaways.

Jack's Marketing Strategy and Planning Manager Julianna Hallman says the company looks forward to each new grand opening, "Every time we open a store, we get excited about the chance to meet new neighbors. Tuscaloosa is already home to us, so we are excited to open another store in this great community."

"Our mission at Jack's is to serve quality handmade food and Southern hospitality, every day. That's something that we know fits right into Northport," Hallman added.

Jack's strives to give back to the communities it's a member of. For organizations seeking fundraising or sponsorship opportunities, visit eatatjacks.com/donations for more information.

