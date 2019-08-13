Jack's Opens New Store In Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The classic southern flavor of Jack's continues to break new ground. On Wednesday, August 14th at 5 a.m. EDT, Jack's will open the doors of their newest location in Phenix City, located at 3899 US Highway 80.

The grand opening celebration, "Five Days of Jack's," will run all week and feature a different giveaway each day. The first 50 customers in line at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday will receive free breakfast for a month. That night at 6:30 p.m., a Grand Opening Celebration will begin and customers will be able to enter for giveaways, including Jack's swag and $500 in Jack's gift cards.

After opening day, the "Five Days of Jack's" celebration will continue throughout the week with coupon giveaways while supplies last:

August 15 th - Free Single Gravy Biscuit Coupon

- Free Single Gravy Biscuit Coupon August 16 th - Free Single Scoop of Ice Cream Coupon

- Free Single Scoop of Ice Cream Coupon August 17 th - Free Sausage Biscuit Coupon

- Free Sausage Biscuit Coupon August 18 th - Free Cheeseburger Coupon

Prior to the store's opening date, customers can enter the "Free Jack's for a Year" Facebook contest. For more details, visit Jack's Events page on Facebook; the winner will be announced after the grand opening.

Vice President of Marketing Jake Taylor says the company looks forward to each new grand opening: "Every time we open a store, we get excited about the chance to meet new neighbors and become part of a new Southern community."

"Our mission at Jack's is to serve quality handmade food and Southern hospitality, every day. That's something that should fit right into Phenix City," Taylor added.

Jack's strives to give back to the communities it's a member of. For organizations seeking fundraising or sponsorship opportunities, visit eatatjacks.com/donations for more information.

ABOUT JACK'S FAMILY RESTAURANTS:

The first Jack's opened in Homewood, AL in 1960. Since 1960, that location has grown into 170 restaurants in four states serving quality handmade food with genuine Southern hospitality, from the Jack's family to yours, every day. To learn more about Jack's, visit eatatjacks.com.

