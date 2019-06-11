Jack's Opens Restaurant In Valley

VALLEY, Ala., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack's Family Restaurants is proud to spread its southern roots and food to more Alabama towns! On Monday, June 17th at 5 a.m. Eastern time, Jack's will open the doors of its newest location in Valley, located at 3005 20th Ave. Valley, Ala. 36854.

The restaurant will welcome its new neighbors by celebrating "Five Days of Jack's" which features a different giveaway each day for customers making a purchase (while supplies last). The first 50 customers in line at 5 a.m. will receive free breakfast for a month. A ribbon cutting with Mayor Riley and city officials will begin at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., giveaways of Jack's prizes and $500 in gift cards will begin. The following four days will feature coupon giveaways while supplies last:

6/18/19 - Free Single Gravy Biscuit Coupon

- Free Single Gravy Biscuit Coupon 6/19/19 - Free Single Scoop of Ice Cream Coupon

- Free Single Scoop of Ice Cream Coupon 6/20/19 - Free Sausage Biscuit Coupon

- Free Sausage Biscuit Coupon 6/21/19 - Free Cheeseburger Coupon

The week before the new store opens, guests can enter to win free Jack's for a year through a Facebook contest. Guests can enter the contest online through the Jack's Facebook page.

Jack's Vice President of Marketing, Jake Taylor, says the company looks forward to each new grand opening. "Every time we open a store, we are excited for the chance to meet our new neighbors and become a part of a new Southern community."

"Our mission at Jack's is to serve quality handmade food and Southern hospitality, every day. That's something that should fit right into Valley," Taylor added.

Jack's strives to give back to the communities it's a member of. For organizations seeking fundraising or sponsorship opportunities, visit eatatjacks.com/donations for more information.

ABOUT JACK'S FAMILY RESTAURANTS:

The first Jack's opened in Homewood, AL in 1960. Since 1960, that location has grown into 167 restaurants in four states serving quality handmade food with genuine Southern hospitality, from the Jack's family to yours, every day. To learn more about Jack's, visit eatatjacks.com .

