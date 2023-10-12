Jack's Premium Unleashes "Salmon Skin Chips" -- A Treat Frenzy for Dogs and Cats, Debuted at the 2023 DockDogs World Championship

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack's Premium, a notable pet treat and feed manufacturer founded by siblings in Dallas, Texas, announces the launch of its latest product, "Salmon Skin Chips." Making its debut during the DockDogs World Championship in Dubuque, Iowa, https://dockdogs.com/event/2023-dockdogs-world-championships, this 100%, twice-smoked, salmon skin treat is set to make waves in the pet food industry.

Happy dog guarding his Salmon Skin Treats Jack's Premium Salmon Skin treats for dogs

Renowned for providing a curated collection of hand-selected premium feed and treats, Jack's Premium has consistently prioritized delivering Farmer's Market quality to discerning pet owners 24/7 through their online store.

Indulge Pets with a Next-Level Treat

The Salmon Skin Chips are created from 100%, twice-smoked, salmon skins, designed to satiate every pet's craving while offering a healthy snack option for both dogs and cats. "Although we are known to provide very high-value reward treats, the Salmon Skins just seem to take it to a whole next level," remarked Luke Clasby, Co-founder of Jack's Premium, and spokesperson for the new product line. "We have received excellent feedback from trainers across America and that played a part in our decision to release the product during the DockDogs World Championship."

Jack's Premium has always stood out in delivering unparalleled quality in its offerings and the Salmon Skin Chips are no exception. With pet owners and trainers already raving about the product, it's anticipated to become a staple in the regular treat purchases of dog and cat owners.

Special Launch Offer

To celebrate the launch of Salmon Skin Chips, customers can enjoy a 50% discount on any purchase of the treat through the end of October using the coupon code 'October23' at www.jackspremium.com . The treats are available in three different sizes, catering to the needs of all dogs and cats.

A Treat That Resonates with Cats Too

While the dog trainers express their admiration, cat owners find themselves in a similar delight. The universal appeal of the Salmon Skin Bites traverses various pet preferences and establishes itself as a treat that resonates with all.

About Jack's Premium

Founded in 2018, Jack's Premium started its journey at the Dallas Farmers Market, www.dallasfarmersmarket.org , and has since been on a mission to deliver its Farmers Market Quality treats and feed to discerning pet owners any time of day through its online store. Driven by a commitment to provide hand-selected, premium-quality feed and treats, Jack's Premium ensures your pets are indulged with nothing but the best.

For additional information about the Salmon Skin Chips or Jack's Premium, please visit https://www.jackspremium.com.

Press Contact:

Luke Clasby

Co-Founder

[email protected]

817-630-4206

SOURCE Jack's Premium