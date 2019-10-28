Jackson, Aldermanic Black Caucus and Pappas bring Cook County property tax assistance to West Side Chicago homeowners

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson and the Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus have arranged for the Cook County Treasurer's Office to help homeowners with their property tax problems at a community center in East Garfield Park, building on the success of an ongoing effort at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.

The Treasurer's Office will assist homeowners two days a week at JLM Abundant Life Community Center, 2622 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, where the Rev. Johnny L. Miller is the executive director.

The outreach effort has the strong support of Reverend Jackson of Rainbow PUSH; Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), the chairman of the Black Caucus; Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th); Ald. Emma Mitts (37th); Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th) and Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th).

Treasurer's Office employees with laptops will help homeowners:

Apply for $44 million in missing senior citizen property tax exemptions

in missing senior citizen property tax exemptions Search for $79 million in available refunds

in available refunds Learn what to do if their property taxes are delinquent

Staff from the Office will be at Abundant Life on Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. Staff will be at Rainbow PUSH, 930 E. 50th St., on Tuesdays, noon to 7 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

