JACKSON AND CHARVEL DEBUT SLEEP TOKEN SIGNATURE GUITAR AND BASS

Signature Jackson Features Include 30" Scale Length, Pale Moon Ebony Fingerboard, EverTune Bridge and Fishman Fluence Pickups

Signature Charvel Features Include 34.4" - 35.5" Multi Scale, Caramelized Maple Neck and Custom Fishman Fluence Bass Pickups with 2-Band Fishman EQ

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) introduces the Jackson Pro Plus Series Signature Sleep Token IV Monarkh SC and Charvel Sleep Token III Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas® Bass V, marking the first-ever signature collaboration with globally acclaimed phenomenon Sleep Token. Designed to unlock the band's devastating tonal identity, these models are built to the exact specifications of Sleep Token's guitarist and bassist, capturing their genre-defying and mystifying sound. Offering players infinite tonal possibilities, each instrument is crafted to break the mold and defy expectation.

With an unmistakable identity, a rapidly growing global following and platinum hits like "The Summoning," Sleep Token redefines what heavy music can sound like. The band shatters genre boundaries, fusing djent-weighted riffs, cinematic pop atmospheres and haunting R&B textures into a sound that feels both intimate and colossal. Drawn to that same boundary-pushing spirit, Jackson and Charvel capture it in two new signature models developed in close partnership with the band.

"Sleep Token's sonic and visual identity is so distinctive, and the Jackson and Charvel signature models are a huge part of shaping that sound," said Justin Norvell, Chief Product Officer, Fender Guitars. "These instruments let players tap directly into that tone: the Jackson features a whole-octave-down tuning paired with an EverTune 6 bridge for rock-solid stability in that low register, while the Charvel is a five-string bass built with custom Fishman pickups for added clarity and punch in the mix. We're always looking for artists who redefine what a signature instrument can be, and Sleep Token does exactly that."

Watch IV and III bring "Vore" to life in instrumental form, armed with their signature Jackson and Charvel.

IV is Sleep Token's lead guitarist and backing vocalist, and his riffs form the backbone of the band's unmistakable sound. Every detail of this instrument's design reflects his playing style, with IV personally selecting each feature to create a guitar built for reliability night after night on stage. IV forges a sonic identity that defies convention, seamlessly weaving fragile ambient textures with earth-shattering riffs that redefine modern metal. Now, that transformative power is captured in the Pro Plus Series Signature Sleep Token IV Monarkh SC.

Jackson Pro Plus Series Signature Sleep Token IV Monarkh SC (MSRP: $2,199.99 USD, £1,949 GBP, €2,299 EUR, $4,499 AUD, ¥396,000 JPY) Built for IV's signature whole-octave-down tuning, the Monarkh features a commanding 30" scale length and precision-engineered EverTune® 6 bridge with custom saddles that deliver unprecedented clarity and tuning stability in the lowest registers. The bound mahogany body with striking quilt maple veneer and three-piece caramelized maple set-neck construction creates the perfect foundation for IV's expansive tonal palette, while the compound radius pale moon ebony fingerboard with 22 stainless steel frets provides effortless playability from crushing low-end riffs to devastating chord progressions. Direct-mount Fishman® Fluence® Open Core Classic humbuckers capture every nuance—from crystalline clean tones that pierce the darkness to saturated leads that cut through the heaviest mix, translating pure emotion into sonic impact with exceptional clarity in the extended low range. Complete with pearloid teardrop inlays, Luminlay® side dots, matching headstock and foam core case, the Monarkh doesn't just play music—it channels raw human emotion and amplifies it to seismic levels, giving players the key to unlocking their own devastating tonal identity.

High-resolution product and lifestyle images of the Pro Plus Series Signature Sleep Token IV Monarkh SC can be found HERE. Full product description and specifications can be found HERE.

For technical specs, additional information on new Jackson products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.jacksonguitars.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @JacksonGuitarUSA on YouTube, @JacksonGuitars on X and @OfficialJacksonGuitars on Instagram and Threads.

III is the heartbeat of Sleep Token's sound. Visually, his masked mystique and kinetic stage presence amplify the band's ritualistic aesthetic. Sonically, his bass is the glue between thunderous heaviness and atmospheric lift. His low-end work is both architectural and expressive, locking in with percussive precision one moment, then delivering groove-driven, melody-forward lines that give the songs depth and movement the next.

Charvel Sleep Token III Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas® Bass V (MSRP: $1,599.99 USD, £1,399 GBP, €1,649 EUR, $2,699 AUD, ¥258,500 JPY) His weapon of choice is a five-string Charvel® San Dimas bass featuring a resonant poplar body. The caramelized maple neck and fingerboard feature a progressive 12"-16" compound radius with jumbo frets for effortless playability, while Luminlay® side- dots ensure perfect navigation in Sleep Token's signature darkened stage environments. The 34.4" to 35.5" multi-scale fanned fret design optimizes string tension across all five strings, delivering enhanced intonation and that percussive attack that defines III's playing style and custom red Fishman® Fluence soap bar pickups with three distinct voicings accessible via a three-way mini toggle—from crystalline clarity to growling aggression. The onboard Fishman® 2-band EQ provides surgical control over bass and treble frequencies, while the blend knob allows seamless pickup mixing for infinite tonal possibilities. Hipshot® Ultra Lite open gear tuners guarantee rock-solid tuning stability, locking strap pins secure the instrument during III's kinetic performances and the reverse licensed Stratocaster® headstock complements the band's mysterious aesthetic.

High-resolution product and lifestyle images of the Sleep Token III Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass V can be found HERE. Full product description and specifications can be found HERE.

For technical specs, additional information on new Charvel products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.charvel.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @CharvelGuitars on X and @CharvelUSA on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2026, Fender celebrates 80 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

ABOUT JACKSON:

Jackson began in the late 1970s when heavy music experienced a virtuosic resurgence in popularity and a small Southern California repair shop became the epicenter of a new level of excellence. When extravagant young guitarists needed more from their instruments, a small staff of highly skilled craftsmen answered the call with a new breed of high-performance custom guitars. From that point on, heavy metal history would be written with Jackson's guitars lauded as the industry's shred machines. Known for their distinctive style and formidable substance, Jackson® guitars have melded seamlessly with each and every sonic mutation across the metal genre allowing discerning guitarists everywhere to achieve an explosive sound. Over the years, Jackson has worked with some of the most influential and respected players in the world, and its roster of signature artists boasts guitarists whose impactful and game-changing contributions to heavy metal continue to inspire generations of musicians and fans. Today, Jackson is an owned brand under Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and with a foundation of premium state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and the industry's finest team of seasoned builders, together they are poised for a new and transformative era. For more information, visit www.jacksonguitars.com.

ABOUT CHARVEL:

For over 40 years, Charvel has crafted high-performance tone machines for musicians across the globe who prize superior sound and exceptional design. Having forged its own distinctive identity, Charvel earned its sterling reputation for producing high-end hot-rodded features, making the traditional-style electric guitars a standout across the metal and fusion worlds. Over the years, Charvel has fostered a rich working relationship with some of the industry's foremost musicians, bringing these remarkably high-power instruments into the hands of players worldwide. Today, Charvel is an owned brand under Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and together, their devotion to pitch, performance and innovation has met the needs of technically advanced guitarists everywhere. For more information, visit www.charvel.com.

JACKSON, CHARVEL and SAN DIMAS are registered trademarks of JCMI and/or its affiliates. STRATOCASTER and the Stratocaster headstock are registered trademarks of FMIC and/or its affiliates. All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners, and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments Corporation