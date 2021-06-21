Jackson Browne Announces "Evening With" Tour Dates For September

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Browne announces an "Evening With" tour this September with his full band. The run of shows support his new album Downhill From Everywhere, available worldwide on July 23 via Inside Recordings. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10 AM local time. Presale ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com .

Last month, Browne released "My Cleveland Heart," the new single from Downhill From Everywhere. The music video, directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame , features a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers . In describing the clip, Rolling Stone said, "It's fitting for Bridgers — who has cited Browne as an influence and recently enlisted him to duet on 'Kyoto' — to receive his heart, almost like Browne is passing down the singer-songwriter torch."

Stream "My Cleveland Heart" HERE / preorder Downhill From Everywhere HERE

Browne recently performed "My Cleveland Heart" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , and discussed the new record as a guest on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

Jackson Browne is on tour with James Taylor & his All Star Band this Summer and Fall. See full list of tour dates below. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com

Jackson Browne "Evening With" Tour:

August 8 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Grand Theater

September 5 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 8 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 10 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage

September 11 - Stateline, NV @ Harveys Outdoor Arena

September 14 - Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

September 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

September 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre

September 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre

September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour:

July 29 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 1 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 4 - Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center

August 6 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

August 11 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Ctr Coliseum

August 13 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

August 14 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

August 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

August 19 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

August 21 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

August 25 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T

August 27 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach

August 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts

October 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

October 23 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

October 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 27 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 30 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

November 1 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

