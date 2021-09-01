Jackson Browne Announces Songwriter Leslie Mendelson Will Join Him For "Evening With" Tour Dates This September
Tour with James Taylor Continues in October, Dates Added For November & December
Sep 01, 2021, 11:03 ET
, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Browne has announced that Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson will join his "Evening With" tour this September. The tour is in support of Browne's new album Downhill From Everywhere (Inside Recordings), which includes a duet with Mendelson on the song "A Human Touch." See full list of tour dates below. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com
Leslie Mendelson is riding a wave of acclaim for her most recent studio album If You Can't Say Anything Nice…, as well as her solo acoustic EP In The Meantime, which was recorded during the 2020 lockdown. All Music writes that Leslie evokes "1970s songwriter influences in the vein of Carole King and Carly Simon," while The Aquarian calls her "the closest thing one can get to a truly honest musical experience."
Leslie Mendelson's previous work, including 2009 Grammy-nominated debut album Swan Feathers and 2017 album, Love & Murder dealt with matters of the heart. When it came time to compose the songs that comprise 'If You Can't Say Anything Nice…,' however, she and her longtime writing partner Steve McEwan set out to examine the anxiety stemming from the current socio-political climate with songs like "Medication," "I Need Something To Care About" and "Would You Give Up Your Gun." It's a fitting extension of a more socially conscious outlook offered on "A Human Touch"—Leslie's duet with Jackson Browne for the documentary film, '5B,' which is also included on his 2021 album, Downhill From Everywhere.
Downhill From Everywhere has been embraced by The Independent, Variety, Grammy.com, NPR's Here & Now, Rolling Stone, AllMusic, Under The Radar, No Depression, and many more including the Associated Press who called it, "a timeless rock album," and Forbes who said, "Downhill From Everywhere is why Browne is in both the Rock And Roll and Songwriters Hall Of Fames." Browne was also recently interviewed on WTF w/ Marc Maron and Here's The Thing w/ Alex Baldwin, and performed "My Cleveland Heart" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Following the "Evening With" Tour, Browne will resume his extensive US tour with James Taylor & his All Star Band in October. See full list of tour dates below. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com
Jackson Browne "Evening With" Tour:
September 5 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 8 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
September 10 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage
September 14 - Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
September 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
September 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre
September 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre
September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour:
October 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
October 23 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
October 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 27 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 30 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
November 1 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
November 10 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
November 11 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
November 13 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
November 14 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
November 16 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
November 17 - Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
November 19 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
November 20 - Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
November 29 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
November 30 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
December 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
December 4 - St. Louis @ Enterprise Center
December 5 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
December 7 - Omaha, NE @ Chi Health Center
December 8 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
December 10 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
December 11 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
December 13 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
