Jackson Browne Announces Songwriter Leslie Mendelson Will Join Him For "Evening With" Tour Dates This September

Leslie Mendelson is riding a wave of acclaim for her most recent studio album If You Can't Say Anything Nice… , as well as her solo acoustic EP In The Meantime , which was recorded during the 2020 lockdown. All Music writes that Leslie evokes "1970s songwriter influences in the vein of Carole King and Carly Simon," while The Aquarian calls her "the closest thing one can get to a truly honest musical experience."

Leslie Mendelson's previous work, including 2009 Grammy-nominated debut album Swan Feathers and 2017 album, Love & Murder dealt with matters of the heart. When it came time to compose the songs that comprise 'If You Can't Say Anything Nice…,' however, she and her longtime writing partner Steve McEwan set out to examine the anxiety stemming from the current socio-political climate with songs like "Medication," "I Need Something To Care About" and "Would You Give Up Your Gun." It's a fitting extension of a more socially conscious outlook offered on "A Human Touch"—Leslie's duet with Jackson Browne for the documentary film, '5B,' which is also included on his 2021 album, Downhill From Everywhere.

Downhill From Everywhere has been embraced by The Independent, Variety, Grammy.com, NPR's Here & Now, Rolling Stone, AllMusic, Under The Radar, No Depression, and many more including the Associated Press who called it, "a timeless rock album," and Forbes who said, "Downhill From Everywhere is why Browne is in both the Rock And Roll and Songwriters Hall Of Fames." Browne was also recently interviewed on WTF w/ Marc Maron and Here's The Thing w/ Alex Baldwin, and performed "My Cleveland Heart" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Album single "My Cleveland Heart" was released earlier this year with a music video directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame and featuring a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers . Browne recently performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Following the "Evening With" Tour, Browne will resume his extensive US tour with James Taylor & his All Star Band in October. See full list of tour dates below. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com

Jackson Browne "Evening With" Tour:

September 5 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 8 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 10 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage

September 14 - Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

September 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

September 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre

September 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre

September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour:

October 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

October 23 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

October 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 27 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 30 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

November 1 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

November 10 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

November 11 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

November 13 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

November 14 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 16 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

November 17 - Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

November 19 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

November 20 - Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

November 29 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

November 30 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

December 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

December 4 - St. Louis @ Enterprise Center

December 5 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

December 7 - Omaha, NE @ Chi Health Center

December 8 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

December 10 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

December 11 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

December 13 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

