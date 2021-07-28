Jackson Browne Shares Live Video For "My Cleveland Heart"

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Jackson Browne released his new album Downhill From Everywhere via Inside Recordings. Ahead of his tour with James Taylor, which kicks off tomorrow at the United Center in Chicago, Browne shared a 'live from home' video for the album single "My Cleveland Heart." The video features Browne along with his longtime guitarist and "My Cleveland Heart" co-writer Val McCallum, and engineer Kevin Smith.

Watch "My Cleveland Heart" live video HERE

Stream/Purchase Downhill From Everywhere HERE

Browne will tour with James Taylor & His All-Star Band this summer and fall, and recently announced the "Evening With" tour, a run of headline shows with his full band in September. See full list of tour dates below. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com

Jackson Browne "Evening With" Tour:

August 8 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Grand Theater

September 5 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 8 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 10 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage

September 11 - Stateline, NV @ Harveys Outdoor Arena

September 14 - Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

September 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

September 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre

September 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre

September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour:

July 29 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 1 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 4 - Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center

August 6 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

August 11 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center Coliseum

August 13 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

August 14 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

August 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

August 19 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

August 21 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

August 25 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T

August 27 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach

August 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts

October 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

October 23 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

October 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 27 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 30 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

November 1 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

