Jackson Browne to Play Vermont Benefit Concert for Jay Craven's New Film, "Lost Nation" on July 11

Tickets on Sale This Friday, April 22

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer songwriter Jackson Browne will perform a special benefit concert with his band for the new Kingdom County Productions (KCP) film, "Lost Nation," on Monday, July 11 at the Flynn Center for the Arts in Burlington, VT. Showtime is 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale this Friday, April 22 at 10 AM local time at the Flynn Center box office ( https://www.flynnvt.org/Events ). For more information visit www.jacksonbrowne.com .

Billed as "An Evening with Jackson Browne" the concert will benefit Vermont filmmaker Jay Craven's new film, "Lost Nation," a multi-racial narrative set in New England during the American Revolution. Its potent and timely story charts the parallel and intersecting journeys of enigmatic, larger-than-life Vermont founding father, Ethan Allen and early Vermont woman-of-words, Lucy Terry Prince, whose poem, "Bars Fight" is the first known work of African-American literature.

"'Lost Nation' will capture an indelible moment that conveys the complexity and power of the early American dream," said Craven "and the challenge to fulfill the promise of the American Revolution." The film was produced through KCP's unique-in-the-nation Semester Cinema program, where 30 professionals mentor and collaborate with 45 students from 14 colleges, to make an ambitious feature film for national release.

KCP's benefit concert is being produced in association with Higher Ground and singer/songwriter/actress and Northeast Kingdom homesteader Ariel Zevon who has collaborated on several KCP films including "Lost Nation," "Jack London's Martin Eden," "Wetware" and the 2020 documentary theater project, "The Same Moon."

For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com

SOURCE Jackson Browne