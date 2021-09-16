Jackson Browne's "Downhill From Everywhere" Featured in Trailer for Emmy Nominated Documentary, The Story of Plastic

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The feature-length documentary The Story of Plastic has been nominated for an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Writing: Documentary category. This must-see documentary tells the hidden story of plastic pollution, from production to incineration. The trailer for the documentary features Jackson Browne's "Downhill From Everywhere," the title track of his new album, which shares the film's vision in confronting our personal and societal dependence on plastic and consider its devastating effect on the oceans.

In celebration of the Emmy nomination, Discovery has made the full documentary free to stream on their Youtube channel through September 30.

Watch the trailer for The Story of Plastic featuring "Downhill From Everywhere"

Watch The Story of Plastic FREE through September 30

"I'm playing 'Downhill From Everywhere' every night and I see a willingness on the part of the audience to be engaged on the subject of plastic," says Browne. "But a song is a limited venue for in-depth discussion of what to do about it. That's why it's so great that The Story of Plastic has connected so many people with the issues and the strategies being employed in the struggle to stop the plastic scourge."

Downhill From Everywhere debuted at #5 on the Billboard Current Album Chart, the Album Sales Chart, as well as the Americana Album Chart. It's been embraced by Variety , The Independent , Grammy.com , NPR's Here & Now , Rolling Stone , AllMusic , Under The Radar , No Depression , and many more including Forbes who said, "Downhill From Everywhere is why Browne is in both the Rock And Roll and Songwriters Hall Of Fames," and the Associated Press who said, "The title track is one of the best political songs he's ever written, period."

In support of the record, Browne is currently on his "Evening With" Tour, and then continues his tour with James Taylor through October, November, and December. In conjunction with The GRAMMY Museum, Browne will also take part in a keynote interview at this year's AmericanaFest taking place in Nashville from September 24. It was also announced that Browne's performance on Austin City Limits will air on November 13.

For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com

