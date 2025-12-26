Jackson Care Connect - Notice of Data Event

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On or about October 27, 2025, Jackson Care Connect learned that one or more people looked at member information without permission.

The data they may have seen includes:

First and last name

Date of birth

Health plan information

Medicaid ID number

Medicare ID number (if the member has one)

Primary care provider office

There were no Social Security numbers or financial information that was viewed in this incident.

Some information may have been used to create fake insurance claims. Jackson Care Connect does not bill members for any covered health care services. Members will not receive a bill even if their data was used to create a fake insurance claim.

Members may get a letter from Jackson Care Connect that lists health care services members should have received. If members get this letter, please review it and tell Jackson Care Connect if any of the services were not provided.

Jackson Care Connect does not believe anyone can open financial accounts using member information. To be safe, Jackson Care Connect recommends that members look at their accounts for fraudulent activity. You can ask for free copies of your credit report every 12 months. To ask for a copy, go online to https://annualcreditreport.com. You can call the toll-free number 877-322-8228. You can also call the credit agencies listed below.

TransUnion

P.O. Box 1000

Chester, PA 19016

877-322-8228

transunion.com

Experian

P.O. Box 9532

Allen, TX 75013

888-397-3742

experian.com

Equifax

P.O. Box 740241

Atlanta, GA 30374-0241

866-349-5191

equifax.com

Please contact Jackson Care Connect if you have any questions. Call toll free 888-367-0355 from 9am to 9pm Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, excluding major U.S. holidays.

