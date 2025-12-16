Jackson Choy Joins Match Health Collective as Co-Founder and President of Pulse Health Sciences

Pulse Health Sciences Launches with a Focus on Supporting Clinical Decision Making.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Health Collective today announced the launch of Pulse Health Sciences ("Pulse"), a new medical education and insights division co-founded by Jackson Choy, who will serve as President. Pulse delivers high-quality, evidence-based, peer-to-peer education designed to help clinicians make better-informed decisions and improve patient outcomes.

Pulse is designed to bring clinicians together to interpret emerging clinical evidence, exchange real-world insights, and apply evolving data to practice in ways that support improved patient care. Its approach is grounded in targeted research and real-world clinical understanding, ensuring programs are relevant, engaging, and impactful for clinicians navigating increasingly complex treatment decisions.

"As the pace of scientific innovation accelerates, clinicians continue to rely on trusted peer dialogue to interpret evidence and apply it meaningfully in practice," said Kavita Bouknight, Founder and CEO of Match Health Collective. "Pulse reflects our commitment to strengthening that exchange so clinicians can make better-informed decisions that ultimately improve patient outcomes."

Jackson Choy, Co-Founder and President of Pulse Health Sciences, brings more than 16 years of leadership experience in life sciences marketing, sales, and commercial strategy. He has held senior commercial roles at leading global biopharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Gilead, and Johnson & Johnson, where he played critical roles in commercializing multiple cutting-edge therapeutics.

"I'm excited to lead Pulse at a time when clinicians are navigating increasingly complex data and treatment decisions," said Jackson Choy, President of Pulse Health Sciences. "By bringing experts together around emerging evidence and real world experience, Pulse works alongside clinicians to translate data into actionable insights that support more personalized treatment approaches, informed decision-making, and improved patient outcomes."

About Pulse Health Sciences

Pulse Health Sciences is the medical education and insights division of Match Health Collective. Pulse designs structured, evidence-based peer-to-peer programs that help clinicians interpret emerging data and apply it in real-world practice, with the goal of supporting informed clinical decision-making and improving patient outcomes.

About Match Health Collective

Match Health Collective is a healthcare marketing, communications, and medical education firm that helps life science companies translate complex innovation into clear, actionable engagement that supports clinical decision-making and improved patient care across the healthcare ecosystem.

