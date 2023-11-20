Jackson Foundation's 41st Annual Turkey Giveaway Celebrates Over 100,000 Served; Honors Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Zeus Network's Lemuel Plummer

Historic Event Expecting 3,000 Residents for Mile-Long Food Drive, Highlighting Community Impact and Leadership

41ST TURKEY & GROCERY GIVEAWAY ANNIVERSARY

LA's Largest Turkey & Grocery Giveaway event!

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2023 (7AM)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EJ Jackson, the late founder of Jackson Limousine, established a legacy 41 years ago with the Annual Turkey & Grocery Giveaway. Today, this tradition continues, having fed over 100,000 community residents to date.

This year's event will feature a momentous occasion, with the first-ever appreciation award presented to Congresswoman Maxine Waters for over two decades of Turkey Giveaway leadership support. Additionally, Community Diversity Support accolades will be bestowed upon Mr. Lemuel Plummer of the Zeus Network.

Anticipation grows as we expect 3,000 community residents to line up in the streets of Los Angeles. The sight of cars stretching for miles, awaiting their free turkey and dinner supplies, underscores the event's magnitude.

Proudly presented by the Jackson Foundation, key sponsors include Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Rocket Convenience Stores, Rambo House, TeleHealth Van, Zeus Network, US Bank, and Peoples Independent Church.

Local police and public works departments stand as pillars of support, contributing as partners and volunteers to manage this large-scale event.

We invite news media, council members, and local political figures to witness the grandeur of this community hallmark and the poignant award ceremony.

Location: People's Independent Church
5856 West Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. 90043

Event Schedule:

  • Volunteer Arrival & Turkey Packing: 7:00 AM
  • Award Ceremony & Speeches: 7:30 AM - 8:00 AM
  • Gates Open for Community: 8:00 AM - 8:20 AM
  • Congresswoman Waters' Community Walk-Through: 8:15 AM - 9:00 AM (If time permits)

