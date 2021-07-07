Jackson Healthcare Appoints Bob Toupin as Chief Information Officer

ATLANTA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced the appointment of Bob Toupin as chief information officer. In this role, he serves as head of the organization's technology group, overseeing the strategic vision, direction and delivery of technology initiatives across the enterprise.

Toupin brings 30 years of IT leadership experience to his position and has deep expertise in building high performing teams, implementing large-scale IT projects and developing technology roadmaps. Formally trained in Lean Six Sigma, he has led a host of strategic, high-end initiatives to transform operational units and back-office departments with world-class systems and workflow tools. Prior to Jackson Healthcare, he was CIO at BlueLinx Corporation and PaperWorks Industries.

"Bob is a proven IT executive whose background is well aligned with our evolving organizational needs," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "We are delighted to welcome a professional of his caliber to our dynamic and talented leadership team."

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1.4 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of 2020's Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

