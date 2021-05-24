Jackson Healthcare Appoints David Robertson as Senior Vice President of Risk Management

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced the appointment of David Robertson to the position of senior vice president of risk management. In this role, Robertson will oversee all corporate risk management functions, as well as the deployment of risk management across the Jackson Healthcare family of companies, including risk transfer, insurance procurement, claims litigation management, captive management, acquisition due diligence and compliance.

Named a 2012 Healthcare Power Broker by Risk and Insurance magazine, Robertson was most recently executive vice president at Harden, where he served as the healthcare practice leader. Prior to that, he was a managing director at USI Insurance and a managing director of insurance services at Wells Fargo Insurance. . He is a former regional partner at Willis Group Holdings and senior vice president at Marsh, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies.

"David brings deep subject matter expertise and experience in risk management and insurance programs with a focus in healthcare to our Jackson Healthcare family of companies," said Leslie Kurtz, chief financial officer at Jackson Healthcare. "We are pleased to welcome him to our team and believe his collaborative, mission-driven leadership approach will be a great asset to our clients, our company and our culture."

Robertson has a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Georgia, received his MBA from Georgia State University and holds a master's degree in Health Policy and Management from Emory University.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1.4 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of 2020's Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

