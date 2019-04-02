Jackson Healthcare Appoints Jay D. Mitchell as General Counsel

ATLANTA, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced the appointment Jay D. Mitchell as general counsel. In this role, he will be responsible for all legal affairs for the organization, including support for the Jackson Healthcare operating companies.

Before joining the organization, Mitchell was in private law practice and served as in-house counsel. Most recently, he was senior counsel at King & Spalding in Atlanta. Prior to that, he held positions that include chief compliance officer and chief legal officer for Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, and senior attorney at HCA Healthcare in Nashville. Mitchell holds several compliance and ethics certifications.

"We're delighted to welcome Jay to our leadership team. He brings extensive experience to his role as general counsel, both from a legal perspective and based on many years of working in the healthcare industry," says Rick Jackson, chairman and CEO of Jackson Healthcare. "We believe Jay's strong background, multifaceted expertise and approach are well aligned to our needs as we continue to grow and scale the business."

Mitchell is the successor of prior Jackson Healthcare General Counsel Dennis Stockwell, who joined the company in 2008, and retired at the end of last month. Notes Jackson, "Dennis has been a valued advisor and leader in the company for over a decade. During his tenure, we have grown exponentially and achieved many important milestones. We are grateful for his counsel and partnership throughout the years and wish him the very best in retirement."

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare®, the third-largest U.S. healthcare staffing firm by revenue, is a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps over 1,300 healthcare facilities serve more than seven million patients annually. Backed by more than 1,400 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma and Best Workplaces for Millennials, as well as a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle since 2005. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

